Columbus McKinnon to move HQ to Charlotte, N.C.

Columbus McKinnon plans to move its corporate headquarters and executive leadership team to Charlotte, N.C., from Getzville, but says it will keep the rest of its local workforce intact.

While the move involves four of the highest-ranking jobs at the material handling equipment maker, it reduces the Buffalo Niagara region's already small stable of corporate headquarters even further.

Columbus McKinnon, based in CrossPoint Business Park, expects the transition to happen over the next 12 to 18 months.

Columbus McKinnon executives stressed that the the move will affect only four jobs: the CEO, who is David Wilson, and three officials who directly report to him. Wilson said four other officials who report directly to him are already based in North Carolina, so the move will unify the executive leadership team there.

Even after the executive leadership team leaves, Columbus McKinnon said it will continue to have 120 employees at its Getzville facility, and is preparing to transfer some customer service work here from Ohio.

Wilson said the shift to North Carolina will put Columbus McKinnon's headquarters closer to where the company has a higher concentration of employees, manufacturing facilities and customers. The company is aiming to grow its revenues to $1.5 billion within five years – compared to $650 million in fiscal 2021 – and that type of growth would benefit all of its operations, Wilson said.

"We're excited about where we're taking the business," he said. "This is not about job elimination or job cutting."

Columbus McKinnon has about 3,400 employees worldwide. The company moved to its CrossPoint location in 2016, leaving behind a facility on Audubon Parkway.

Columbus McKinnon doesn't have Buffalo-area manufacturing operations. Its Getzville site has jobs in areas such as human resources, finance, marketing, technical service and customer service.

The Buffalo Niagara region is home to the headquarters of relatively few publicly traded corporations for an area of its size, including the likes of M&T Bank, ACV Auctions and Moog Inc. Columbus McKinnon, which went public in 1996, will subtract one company from that list.

"It's certainly not our intention to signal or to have it to be a drawback or a negative," Wilson said of the upcoming move. "Our rich history, we're very proud of it. We're very proud of our employees here. I think this is more about the greater good of the whole of the company."

A decade ago, Greatbatch Ltd., the Alden-based medical battery company created by pacemaker founder Wilson Greatbatch, moved its headquarters to Frisco, Texas, to be closer to the medical device industry hub there.

That move also involved four top executives, with promises by company officials to expand jobs here, which it initially did. Greatbatch later changed its name to Integer, expanded its Texas operations and, four years ago, it closed its Greatbatch Medical machined components plant on Barton Road in Clarence, eliminating 120 jobs.