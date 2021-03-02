Columbus McKinnon to buy Wisconsin conveyor manufacturer

Columbus McKinnon has agreed to pay $485 million to buy a Wisconsin company that makes conveyor systems in a deal that expands the Amherst manufacturer's material handling equipment product line.

The acquisition of Dorner Manufacturing Corp. will add about $125 million a year to Columbus McKinnon's annual sales and be profitable from the start.

Dorner makes conveyor systems for customers in the life sciences, food processing and consumer packaged goods fields, along with the industrial automation and e-commerce sectors.

"The acquisition of Dorner provides a catalyst for growth in extremely attractive markets and begins the process of reimagining the future of Columbus McKinnon," said David J. Wilson, the company's president and CEO.

Dorner's sales have been growing by an average of about 12% a year over the past five years and its products carry high profit margins, Columbus McKinnon said Tuesday.

The deal also expands the company's conveyor systems products and accelerates its shift to intelligent motion products and more advanced automation solutions, company officials said.

The acquisition is expected to close by the end of June. Columbus McKinnon said it expects to reduce costs by about $5 million over the next two years.