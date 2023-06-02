Amherst-based Columbus McKinnon has completed a $110 million all-cash deal for Montratec, a Germany-based company that designs and develops automation and transport systems.
David J. Wilson, Columbus McKinnon’s president and CEO, said Montratec’s “asynchronous intelligent automation and monorail transport systems further strengthen our precision conveyance and automation offerings while also opening the door for greater scale in Europe.”
