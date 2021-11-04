Columbus McKinnon buys second conveyor-belt company

Columbus McKinnon Corp. is expanding its business of handling and moving materials from one place to another by acquiring a manufacturer of assembly-line conveyor belts and machinery.

The Amherst-based company known for its sophisticated hoists, cranes and rigging said Thursday that it had agreed to pay $74 million to acquire Garvey Corp. to add to its "conveying solutions platform." The deal expands Columbus McKinnon's product line by giving it a big market presence in the food and beverage, life sciences and pharmaceuticals industries.

New Jersey-based Garvey designs and makes "loop accumulation systems" and conveyors in various forms that are used in automating production processes.

The company, which has been growing at about 7% a year for the last five years, generates about $30 million in revenue and $9 million in pre-tax earnings. It employs about 100 workers.

The deal is expected to close by year-end. Columbus McKinnon said it expects to pay for the acquisition by borrowing $75 million under a term loan, and projects it will add to earnings starting in fiscal 2023, after $1.2 million in transaction costs.

The acquisition of Garvey follows Columbus McKinnon's $485 million purchase last spring of Hartland, Wis.-based Dorner Manufacturing Corp., which makes similar conveyor and industrial automation equipment, from Swedish private-equity firm EQT.

