Colored Musicians Club plans $2M renovation

A $2 million renovation and expansion of the Colored Musicians Club, one of Buffalo's most storied properties, is poised to begin if the state-funded project wins approval from the city's Preservation Board.
The nonprofit group that owns the historic club on Broadway wants to restore the first-floor storefront and second floor, while also constructing an addition to the south that extends the building around to Michigan Avenue.
Under plans by Stieglitz Snyder Architecture and Tredo Engineers, the expansion would add 2,215 square feet of space to the existing building, for a new total of 6,020 square feet.
The addition would be connected by a footbridge to the main building, which would still feature the museum on the lower level and the club and bar upstairs for performances and entertainment.
Historic center of culture
Long a center for African American music and culture in Buffalo, the Colored Musicians Club gained prominence from 1934 to 1969, attracting well-known performers from throughout the country. It's been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since August 2018.
Constructed in 1910, the two-story building is located at 145 Broadway, at the V-shaped intersection with Michigan Avenue, in the heart of the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor. The brick building features a first-floor storefront, where the museum is located, with colorful murals on the side and front that herald both its musical tradition and the celebrities who performed there.
Currently, the building has a central entrance facing Broadway for the first-floor museum, with another entrance to the northeast to access wood stairs leading to the second-floor performance hall and club, according to the preservation application by KTA Preservation.
Inside, the building already has "a high level of integrity," according to the documents, and no work is planned for the first floor other than a sprinkler system. The door and wood stairs leading to the club "are significant as they embody the historic entrance sequence where one would have had to knock on the door to gain entrance to the club," KTA wrote. But except for a chairlift along the west side of the stairs, the second floor is not handicapped-accessible, so the elevator in the addition would address that.
Plans call for the second floor to keep its open space design, with updates to the stage area on the north side. Partitions that created nonhistoric offices will be taken out to expand the performance area.
"Hatch" stairs from the Prohibition days will remain but will not be functional. Wood floors will be restored, while nonhistoric vinyl tiles and drop-ceiling will be removed.
The project, while adhering to historic preservation standards and under the supervision of the State Historic Preservation Office, will not be relying on state or federal historic tax credits. However, it will use funding from the Empire State Development Corp. as part of the financing.
Local landmarks, emergency stabilization and facelift
The Preservation Board also will consider whether to designate the Spolka Building at 436 Amherst St., the West Avenue Presbyterian Church at 926 West Ave. and a building at 516 Amherst St. as local landmarks, ensuring stronger protections against demolition or modification of the structures in the future.
The board on Thursday also is reviewing changes to an emergency structural stabilization plan that was submitted by Daniel C. Britt and approved last September for the Church of the Transfiguration at 929 Sycamore St.
The $50,000 plan by architect Kevin Connors and engineer A.J. Petrilli include removal of damaged materials from the church's nave, demolition of the existing roof frame and installation of new concrete footers, steel tubes and I-beams.
BestSelf facelift
And it will consider a proposed exterior facelift to BestSelf Behavioral Health's location at 768 Delaware Ave., where the nonprofit is already renovating 15,000 square feet of interior space.
The "modest update" to the "gray, dull and discolored precast facade" of the 1970s-era building is designed to "brighten its appearance and make it more welcoming for the clients they serve," according to a letter to the board from CJS Architects.