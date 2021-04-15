Colored Musicians Club plans $2M renovation

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Currently, the building has a central entrance facing Broadway for the first-floor museum, with another entrance to the northeast to access wood stairs leading to the second-floor performance hall and club, according to the preservation application by KTA Preservation.

Inside, the building already has "a high level of integrity," according to the documents, and no work is planned for the first floor other than a sprinkler system. The door and wood stairs leading to the club "are significant as they embody the historic entrance sequence where one would have had to knock on the door to gain entrance to the club," KTA wrote. But except for a chairlift along the west side of the stairs, the second floor is not handicapped-accessible, so the elevator in the addition would address that.

Plans call for the second floor to keep its open space design, with updates to the stage area on the north side. Partitions that created nonhistoric offices will be taken out to expand the performance area.

"Hatch" stairs from the Prohibition days will remain but will not be functional. Wood floors will be restored, while nonhistoric vinyl tiles and drop-ceiling will be removed.