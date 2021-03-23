Colorado company buys new Amherst solar farm project

A Colorado renewable energy company has acquired a new solar-energy farm project in Amherst that's expected to cover 15 acres north of the I-990.

Boulder-based Catalyze did not say how much it paid to buy Amherst Community Solar, a company formed by community solar project developer OurGeneration LLC to operate the town's first large ground-mounted array on private property.

The project, which was approved by the town, is expected to include 13,260 post-mounted panels and other equipment, and will take up most of the 21.5-acre site at 595 Schoelles Road.

Catalyze said it would begin construction in the spring.

The Amherst project, and another it acquired in the Albany area, will have a combined capacity of 13 megawatts.

