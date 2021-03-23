Colorado company buys new Amherst solar farm project

A Colorado renewable energy company has acquired a new solar-energy farm project in Amherst that's expected to cover 15 acres north of the I-990.
Boulder-based Catalyze did not say how much it paid to buy Amherst Community Solar, a company formed by community solar project developer OurGeneration LLC to operate the town's first large ground-mounted array on private property.
The project, which was approved by the town, is expected to include 13,260 post-mounted panels and other equipment, and will take up most of the 21.5-acre site at 595 Schoelles Road.
Catalyze said it would begin construction in the spring.
The Amherst project, and another it acquired in the Albany area, will have a combined capacity of 13 megawatts.
Jonathan D. Epstein
News Business Reporter
I've been a business reporter at The Buffalo News since 2004, now covering residential and commercial real estate and development amid WNY's resurgence. I'm an upstate native, proud to call Buffalo my home, and committed to covering it thoroughly.
