Coca-Cola wants more modern, efficient new facilities in Tonawanda

"Without the agency's financial assistance, this project would be impossible to move forward," the company said in its application. "The capital replacement for new buildings is a large expense for any company and in a competitive market, it is much easier to save money by closing facilities and combining with other locations."

Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Buffalo had been owned by Abarta Coca-Cola Beverages of Pittsburgh, a privately held fourth-generation company, since 1980 but was sold to the New England company in 2017.

Besides Coke products, the company bottles, sells and distributes brands owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, Monster Energy Corp., Fairlife and Body Armor. It offers more than 500 different beverage options – including 160 low- and no-sugar products.

The Tonawanda facility opened in 1951.

Officials want to "guarantee the company's presence in the region for the next 50 years," but the costs would produce a negative return on investment, the company said. That "would most likely result" in the company abandoning the project and consolidating to its Rochester facility, officials added in the application.