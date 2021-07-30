Coca-Cola wants more modern, efficient new facilities in Tonawanda

You can't keep Coca-Cola's Buffalo business bottled up.
Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast of Bedford, N.H., wants to overhaul its Western New York operations, demolishing the existing facilities and constructing a new one on the same site in the Town of Tonawanda.
The goal is to create a more efficient and modern operation, while retaining its 124 jobs.
Plans call for a 14,490-square-foot vacant former trucking building at 150 Milens Road to be torn down, followed by construction of a 20,000-square-foot office building and a 43,000-square-foot warehouse.
After that first phase of work is complete, the company would move its operation from its current 88,121-square-foot wholesale distribution warehouse – located next door at 200 Milens – into the new facilities, while the big warehouse is demolished. Then a 49,000-square foot warehouse would be constructed at the same location.
In all, the $22.6 million project would result in the company expanding from 102,611 square feet of space to 112,000 square feet.
The company is seeking a package of more than $1.24 million in sales and property tax breaks from the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.
The agency is expected to act on the request for subsidies on Aug. 25.
"Without the agency's financial assistance, this project would be impossible to move forward," the company said in its application. "The capital replacement for new buildings is a large expense for any company and in a competitive market, it is much easier to save money by closing facilities and combining with other locations."
Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Buffalo had been owned by Abarta Coca-Cola Beverages of Pittsburgh, a privately held fourth-generation company, since 1980 but was sold to the New England company in 2017.
Besides Coke products, the company bottles, sells and distributes brands owned by Keurig Dr. Pepper, Monster Energy Corp., Fairlife and Body Armor. It offers more than 500 different beverage options – including 160 low- and no-sugar products.
The Tonawanda facility opened in 1951.
Officials want to "guarantee the company's presence in the region for the next 50 years," but the costs would produce a negative return on investment, the company said. That "would most likely result" in the company abandoning the project and consolidating to its Rochester facility, officials added in the application.
The project has not yet been submitted for town review. An environmental cleanup may also be required, as prior testing found lead paint and asbestos in the facilities slated for demolition. Prior to their current use, the property was at one time an airfield, and previously farmland.