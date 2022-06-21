 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloverbank Country Club in Hamburg gets new management

  • Updated
  • 0
Cloverbank Country Club

Cloverbank Country Club – formerly Brierwood Country Club – in Hamburg is under new management.

 Derek Gee
Support this work for $1 a month

Cloverbank Country Club in Hamburg has selected a Chicago-area property management firm that specializes in golf courses, clubs, event facilities and resorts as the new manager for the 400-acre club and its 18-hole golf course.

KemperSports of Northbrook, Ill., will take over operation of the former Brierwood County Club, which was originally started in 1958 as an exclusive club for Bethlehem Steel employees and their families.

KemperSports said it plans to strengthen the club's programming calendar, while introducing more community events and live entertainment. Besides the 7,061-yard golf course designed by William and David Gordon, the club also includes a pool, fitness center, bowling alley, banquet facilities and a full-service restaurant called Bobby O'Brian's that is open to the public.

The course and its amenities, rebranded as Cloverbank Country Club, reopened last year after being purchased by a group of investors, all of whom were former Brierwood members. CBIGG Management LLC, an affiliate of the Arizona-based C-Bons International Golf Corp., sold the property after a steady decline in membership and a short-lived effort to make the private course public.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Nursing home workers picket at Autumn View in Hamburg

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News