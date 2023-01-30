Cleveland car dealer modifies plan for proposed South Buffalo dealership

The Cleveland-based auto dealer that plans to open its first Western New York location is scaling back the size of its Buffalo car lot, after winning approval for the earlier version from the city Planning Board last September.

Mark Sims and his Brendan Properties NY – which are acquiring the former Parker's Great British Institution property on South Park Avenue across from the Tesla plant – want to redevelop the 7-acre site and 43,871-square-foot warehouse into a car dealership. Plans call for reusing the building as a showroom, customer delivery space and car maintenance facility.

However, Sims and his architect at Carmina Wood Design now want to trim the number of parking spaces from 354 to 336, while the metal-clad building will now be 42,318 square feet in size upon completion of renovations.

They are seeking renewed site plan approval from the city for the $2 million project, which is expected to take 60 days to complete.

The property at 1216 South Park was owned by Vicky and Damian Parker, who own Parker's Great British, which sold British foods like pork, chicken and beef pies to fish and chips.

Sims owns Dealership Acquisitions and the Cash for Car Store, which is part of the Sims Car Mall that he operates in Cleveland. Sims has been in the car dealer business since 1988 and he started Sims Chevrolet in 1999, which evolved into the Sims Car Mall – known for "buying your car in 10 minutes."

According to his website, he operates locations in Milwaukee, Albany, Rochester, Columbus and Cincinnati, and his dealerships have bought and sold over 35,000 vehicles.