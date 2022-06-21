Cleanup work at Jemal's Meidenbauer House to get underway

Developer Douglas Jemal is preparing to start the cleanup and removal of debris from a collapsed garage at the two-story Meidenbauer House in the Fruit Belt, as he proceeds with plans to save, renovate and revive the 150-year-old structure.

Jemal, who stepped into a void earlier this year after the latest effort to save the house was doomed by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, plans to stabilize the structure before seeking input from the community on a future reuse. He is seeking permission from the Buffalo Preservation Board this week to start the initial work.

The Meidenbauer House is a 5,400-square-foot combination of two Italianate brick houses, located at 204 High St. and 291 Maple St., that date back to 1870. The endangered 19th-century structure, which is a local landmark and part of the High Street Historic District, was originally built by a German malting family when the Fruit Belt neighborhood was home to breweries.

The city took ownership in 2005 and issued four requests-for-proposals to rescue and redevelop the property since then. But developers, preservationists and neighbors have disagreed about what to do.

The Fruit Belt Community Development Corp., an affiliate of St. John Baptist Church, sought to tear down the building for a parking lot next to a planned grocery store, but that plan was derailed by local opposition.

Most recently, Dr. Greg Daniel's Kanaka Partners was named designated developer in 2020, with plans for affordable housing for employees of the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus. But the project was delayed, and then Daniel pulled out after his option expired last fall.

Separately, Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. is also asking for Preservation Board approval to add the words "Police Apartments" in two lines of aluminum signage to a new steel canopy in front of the former Buffalo Police Headquarters building at 74 Franklin St., which Jemal converted into 114 apartments.

Also pending before the Preservation Board when it meets this week:

Nick Tzetzo and Mark Trammell plan to spend $3 million to renovate the 22-unit red-brick-and-frame apartment building at 430 Delaware Ave., at the corner of Edward Street. The rehab of the 13,000-square-foot structure and its 1953 storefront addition that juts in front along Delaware would include restoration of the slate siding, brick and metal paneling of the facade. Also, it would incorporate the addition of an original bay window on the second floor of the south side of the three-story building.

Richard Ries III, through his e2i Ventures, wants to renovate the first floor of the Fairmount Apartments at 23 Allen St., by removing part of the wall separating two commercial spaces and combining them into one, for Remedy House restaurant. The spaces used to house Caffeology and Buffalo Tikka house. The $86,000 project would include new black-framed entrance doors, sidelights, storefront and transom windows and yellow canvas awnings for both the west side storefront at the corner of Allen and North Pearl streets, and the east storefront on Allen.

The State Historic Preservation Office notified the Preservation Board that the State Review Board has recommended the Monroe Motor Car Co. building and Main Garage at 1786 and 1796 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave. for listing on the State Register of Historic Places and for nomination to the National Register. The 33,000-square-foot complex – known more recently as the former Record Theatre – is being redeveloped by the principals of Preservation Studios and Urban Vantage into 17 units of affordable housing and 11,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space.

