CleanFiber seeks approval for expansion project in Hamburg

  • Updated
Jonathan Strimling

Jonathan Strimling, CEO of CleanFiber.

 Provided photo
A startup manufacturer and 43North winner that makes fiber-based building insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard – and has raised over $50 million in financing – is proceeding with plans to construct an addition to its Hamburg manufacturing facility to boost production.

CleanFiber Buffalo – which won $500,000 in the state-funded business-plan competition in 2016 as UltraCell – is planning to construct a 5,250-square-foot metal panel addition to its existing 60,000-square-foot masonry-and-panel building at 250 Lake Ave., bringing the total size to 66,000 square feet.

That will give the company more room for material handling, as well as new equipment, as part of what CEO Jonathan Strimling described as a $15 million investment in the facility.

"We're moving more and more product through the facility, and we need more space," Strimling said. "We're making a substantial capital investment in the plant."

Strimling would not disclose revenues, but said the company's sales are up 50% over the previous quarter and 120% over the past six months.

The company sells its insulation through a network of distributors and installers, who have used the product in "thousands and thousands of homes" in the Northeast, MidAtlantic and Midwest.

"We're growing extremely rapidly," he said.

The project will be reviewed at a public hearing Wednesday evening at the Hamburg Planning Board.

Originally founded in Massachusetts, UltraCell moved to Buffalo and changed its name after its 2016 43North win. The company uses recycled cardboard fiber to make high-performance and clean cellulose insulation that it says is more efficient and safer than regular insulation, by using a patented process to infuse fire retardant directly into the fibers. It employs 90 at its facility, located on part of the former Bethlehem Steel plant.

In May, CleanFiber secured $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers to support the expansion of its production plant. It previously landed $37 million in other financing to back its business growth, including $750,000 from the Western New York Impact Investment Fund and Buffalo Angels, as well as other U.S. and Canadian investors.

"We've brought a lot of external capital into the area, as well," Strimling said.

Taco Bell

Hamburg Taco Bell rendering

A rendering of a proposed new Taco Bell restaurant in Hamburg.

Hamburg officials also will continue their review of a site plan for a Taco Bell Restaurant at 4923 Southwestern Blvd.

Quick Service Realco – an affiliate of Overland Park, Kan.-based franchise operator KBP Brands, wants to build a 2,200-square-foot restaurant and drive-thru, along with 17 parking spaces on the 0.68-acre site across from the Lowe's plaza.

The restaurant will seat 30 and employ eight.

Splash Car Wash

Splash Car Wash is seeking guidance from the town on a preliminary proposal to demolish the former TGI Friday's restaurant building at the entrance to the McKinley Mall at 3701 McKinley Parkway and replace it with a 5,200-square-foot car wash facility, with 24 vacuum stalls and stacking for 39 vehicles. Additionally and separately, Frank Russo Jr. is planning a 14-lot subdivision, as an extension of Niles Avenue.

Hamburg IDA

Separately, the Hamburg Industrial Development Agency on Wednesday also approved a pair of extensions for previously approved tax break packages for Iskalo Development Co.'s renovation project at 17 Long St. and KCE NY 6 LLC's construction of a new 20-megawatt battery energy storage facility at 2026 Electric Ave.

