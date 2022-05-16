 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CleanFiber secures $14 million in financing

Executives of the company now called CleanFiber, at the 2016 43North competition.

 Buffalo News file photo
CleanFiber, which makes building insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard, has secured $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP. 

The debt financing, along with $37 million in previously announced financing, will allow the company to expand production at its plant in Blasdell, CleanFiber said.

CleanFiber has over 70 employees and will add 5,000 square feet to its plant, bringing the total size of it to about 66,000 square feet, said Jonathan Strimling, the company's CEO.

"Demand for CleanFiber continues to mount, easily outstripping our production capacity,” he said.

Matt Glynn

Buffalo Next

