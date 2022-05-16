CleanFiber secures $14 million in financing

CleanFiber, which makes building insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard, has secured $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP.
The debt financing, along with $37 million in previously announced financing, will allow the company to expand production at its plant in Blasdell, CleanFiber said.
CleanFiber has over 70 employees and will add 5,000 square feet to its plant, bringing the total size of it to about 66,000 square feet, said Jonathan Strimling, the company's CEO.
"Demand for CleanFiber continues to mount, easily outstripping our production capacity,” he said.
Matt Glynn