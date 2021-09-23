CleanFiber raises nearly $12M to boost operations

Word about CleanFiber is getting out.

The company, which makes insulation for buildings at its plant in Blasdell, has attracted an additional $11.9 million in investment, most of it generated by referrals, said Jonathan Strimling, the CEO.

"Just about every investment that's come in either from somebody already in the business or somebody they know, and they tell about it," he said. "The good news is, word is spreading organically about what we do."

To date, CleanFiber has raised $39 million in investment, including $500,000 as a prize winner in the 2016 43North competition. The company, which used to be called UltraCell, relocated here from Massachusetts.

The $11.9 million in recent investment from multiple sources will help CleanFiber to continue on its growth curve, Strimling said.

"It's all about scaling up production at our facility, so there's a fair bit of investment we'll make in equipment and people and bringing up additional capacity," he said. The company makes high-performance insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard.

CleanFiber has about 45 employees and doesn't expect that number to go too much higher. But the company does have its eye on adding production facilities elsewhere in the country.