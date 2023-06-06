CleanFiber wrapped up a $5 million investment round last month that will support the completion of an expansion to its factory in Blasdell and help fund future growth.

The company, which makes building insulation from recycled corrugated cardboard supporting energy efficiency, moved to Buffalo after winning $500,000 in the 43North business competition in 2016. The company was founded in Massachusetts in 2013 and was originally named UltraCell.

Since then, it has been posting rapid year-over-year increases in revenue and maintains a robust sales backlog, according to company officials.

CleanFiber has shipped more than 1 million bags of cellulose insulation, recycled more than 15,000 tons of material, and can now be found in tens of thousands of homes.

“This new funding enables us to triple production capacity at our Buffalo facility, allowing CleanFiber to reach even more customers and ultimately to have a greater impact,” CEO Jon Strimling said in a statement. “We have built a world-class team at CleanFiber, a team committed to the belief that innovation can make a positive difference in the world.”

CleanFiber employs more than 100 people in Western New York, and company officials say over 40% of them represent marginalized groups.

More than $70 million has now been invested in CleanFiber.

Part of this latest round of investment has come from the Western New York Impact Investment Fund.

The Fund has now invested $2.25 million in CleanFiber since 2018, including debt and equity investments. Its latest investment in CleanFiber covers $1 million in debt financing.

The WNY Impact Investment Fund first invested in CleanFiber just as the company was outfitting its factory on the former Bethlehem Steel site on Route 5 in Blasdell.

Since late 2017, the fund has invested $8.9 million in 11 regional organizations. Each deal is considered through weighing a company’s commercial upside equally alongside its potential social impact in Western New York.

“Our initial investments in CleanFiber were a statement of belief in their mission to create industry-leading products that are kind to the environment,” WNY Impact Investment Fund CEO Tom Quinn said. “Not only have they fulfilled that vision, the company is setting ambitious new expectations that will give them an even greater impact in Western New York.”

CleanFiber’s $16 million expansion and machinery upgrade in Blasdell will bring the facility to 67,000 square feet. CleanFiber took ownership of that facility in 2022.

The company is scaling up to support a mounting backlog of demand from not only New York, but also the New England area, mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Eastern Canada and doing all of its production from the Buffalo facility.

CleanFiber eventually plans to roll out additional sites nationally and internationally, officials said.