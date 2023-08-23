CAHill Tech is getting another $250,000 from the Western New York Impact Investment Fund to help the startup support construction companies and their employees.

The woman-led, Clarence-based company has raised at least $1.25 million in investment over the past year. That includes an initial $250,000 award from the fund last fall and a $750,000 grant from New York State to develop a workforce tech tool.

Through its smartphone app, aQuiRe, the 43North 2022 finalist provides skills and safety training using videos made for construction workers, by construction workers, helping to make trades education more accessible. It helps companies recruit, train and retain new employees.

“CAHill is a team of hard-charging innovators who are building a world-class technology company in Western New York,” Western New York Impact Investment Fund CEO Tom Quinn said. “Their new product will have a deep impact in our hometown by launching people from low-income communities into meaningful careers.”

CAHill Tech received the $750,000 grant last year from the state’s Office of Strategic Workforce Development’s Pay for Performance program to develop aQuiRe Academy, in concert with education and workforce development partners, who have expressed a deep need for effective training tools in construction.

43North gets state funding to keep the competition on track The 43North startup competition is going to be around for at least three more years. The state has renewed the funding of 43North’s $5 million annual contest and a chunk of its operational costs.

Statewide, the Office of Strategic Workforce Development awarded a total of $11 million in grants to 17 projects through the third round of the Workforce Development Capital and Pay for Performance programs.

aQuiRe Academy participants learn the ins and outs of working in road construction as well as technology, financial and other soft skills to prepare them for direct hiring. The grant will also cover transportation and child care services for participants, if needed.

Other backers of CAHill Tech include Techstars Iowa and private industry investors. The company recently inked a $50,000 deal with the state’s Department of Transportation’s Office of Diversity and Opportunity, which will introduce aQuire to community-based organizations in Central New York.

Earlier this year, CAHill Tech also earned the Higher Education Workforce Innovation Award from the Business Council of New York for their workforce development training and education efforts, as well as their leadership in developing a strong and diverse talent pipeline.

Carley Hill, who founded CAHill Tech in 2019, spent 22 years with Union Concrete and Construction Corp. Hill is building a company around the problems she personally experienced.

“The construction industry is undergoing tremendous disruption, with a huge wave of federally funded projects on the way but a vast undersupply of new workers to take the place of retiring Baby Boomers,” Hill said. “We want to use this moment to create opportunities across the construction spectrum, from underemployed workers to the companies that need them.”

CAHill Tech is the third company to receive an investment from the impact fund in 2023, with several more deals expected to close by year’s end, Quinn said.

The Fund recently raised more than $12.5 million in new funding to continue its work in investing. Since its inception in 2017, the impact fund has invested more than $9 million in 12 regional organizations and raised more than $20 million.

“We’re seeing many exciting opportunities to support innovative entrepreneurs who are creating mission-oriented companies in Western New York,” Quinn said. “In the meantime, our existing portfolio is making incredible progress building businesses that make our hometown a better place.”