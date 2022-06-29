City to weigh 10 potential developer groups for LaSalle Metro Station reuse

The push to redevelop the LaSalle Metro Rail station and surrounding acreage is generating more interest than any previous real estate bid by the city, as the growing economic revitalization and development boom of the last decade draws more attention not just locally but nationally.

A total of 10 developers or groups submitted responses to the city's "request for qualifications" in early May seeking firms that had the capacity, experience, and interest to tackle the project. That's more than the six that applied for the Mohawk Ramp redevelopment, which went to Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., and far more than the two bids for 201 Ellicott, ultimately undertaken by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp.

"The strategy is working, and the momentum is building," said Brendan Mehaffy, the city's economic development commissioner. "People are seeing the projects that are happening, that we've put out there. They're sensing the opportunities are growing, and they're responding to the vision we've put out."

These are not formal development proposals with details on any project envisioned for the seven-acre site, but just the interested developers assembling their teams and providing their collective resumes in try to get the job.

City officials plan to winnow down the list to a smaller group, which will work with the city and Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, as well as the surrounding neighborhood and broader community, to capture public input and understand the potential of the site.

They will then be asked to submit formal proposals for redevelopment, from which the city will choose a designated developer. Mehaffy noted that the site is large enough that more than one group could be selected to collaborate.

The LaSalle Station property – including the building and the adjacent Park-and-Ride lot – covers six parcels at 3000, 3010, 3018, 3030 and 3036 Main, plus 447 Beard Ave. Three are owned by the city and three by the NFTA.

Officials did not specify any requirements for any project or the type or number of housing units. Instead, the city focused on creating "an equitable transit-oriented development" that would include "affordable and/or mixed-income housing units" and "an activated first floor." The Metro Rail station would be integrated into the project.

Five groups were previously disclosed as having bid, including those led by or including Ciminelli, Uniland Development Co., McGuire Development Co., Generation Development Group and Savarino Companies.

Uniland is working with social services agency and affordable housing provider People Inc., while Generation teamed up with BRP Companies of New York City. McGuire is collaborating with Baltimore's SAA-EVI – led by David Alexander and Ernst Valery – and Utah-based Blackfish Investments, while Savarino is working with Philadelphia-based affordable housing developer Pennrose and MSquared, a women-owned real estate development and impact investing firm.

Other bidders include the Albanese Organization, Beacon Communities, BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel, Kanaka Partners and Legacy Development. BFC and CB Emmanuel are both New York City-based affordable housing developers. Kanaka and Legacy, both based in Buffalo, are owned by Dr. Greg Daniel and Frank Chinnici, respectively.

Garden City, N.Y.-based Albanese is a real estate developer and project manager focused on New York City, New Jersey and Long Island. Beacon Communities is a Boston-based multifamily housing developer that owns and manages about 19,000 units of affordable, market-rate and mixed-income housing. Both Albanese and Beacon would be new to the Buffalo market.

