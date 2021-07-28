City starts reviewing Mohawk Ramp redevelopment proposals

City officials are reviewing the six redevelopment proposals for the Mohawk Ramp in downtown Buffalo – a process that officials hope will lead to replacement of the three-level concrete parking garage with something much bigger that incorporates affordable housing, place-making and innovative transportation ideas.

+7 Mohawk Ramp proposals show growing interest and attention to downtown Buffalo While downtown projects used to be widely seen as being especially risky and requiring a leap of faith, now developers are showing more comfort in tackling big projects.

Six development teams began presenting their plans to representatives of the city's Office of Strategic Planning and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. on Monday, with the discussions and interviews continuing through Wednesday. The meetings and information will help the selection committee in the coming months as it narrows its choices and ultimately picks which group will transform the 629-space ramp at 477 Washington St.

"So far, the presentations have been really interesting and innovative," BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said Tuesday. "We're off to a good start. "

The development teams include Gold Wynn Residential and Colby Development; McGuire Development and SAA-EVI; CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners and Carmina Wood Morris; Uniland Development Co. and Belmont Housing; Savarino Cos., 34 Group and CJS Architects; and Douglas Development Corp. and Antunovich Associates.

+7 Six developers float ideas to redevelop Buffalo's Mohawk Ramp "These proposals from these six development teams show great confidence in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.