City starts reviewing Mohawk Ramp redevelopment proposals

City officials are reviewing the six redevelopment proposals for the Mohawk Ramp in downtown Buffalo – a process that officials hope will lead to replacement of the three-level concrete parking garage with something much bigger that incorporates affordable housing, place-making and innovative transportation ideas.
While downtown projects used to be widely seen as being especially risky and requiring a leap of faith, now developers are showing more comfort in tackling big projects.
Six development teams began presenting their plans to representatives of the city's Office of Strategic Planning and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. on Monday, with the discussions and interviews continuing through Wednesday. The meetings and information will help the selection committee in the coming months as it narrows its choices and ultimately picks which group will transform the 629-space ramp at 477 Washington St.
"So far, the presentations have been really interesting and innovative," BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said Tuesday. "We're off to a good start. "
The development teams include Gold Wynn Residential and Colby Development; McGuire Development and SAA-EVI; CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners and Carmina Wood Morris; Uniland Development Co. and Belmont Housing; Savarino Cos., 34 Group and CJS Architects; and Douglas Development Corp. and Antunovich Associates.
"These proposals from these six development teams show great confidence in the City of Buffalo," Mayor Byron W. Brown said.
The 1.1-acre site site is bounded on either side by East Mohawk and Ellicott streets, and takes up nearly half a city block stretching north to East Huron Street. But it is outdated, and city officials want to do more with the prime real estate than just park cars, so they challenged developers to come up with proposals that would spur public spaces, walkable areas and business development in downtown Buffalo.
Merriweather said she was impressed by what she saw so far from the initial presenters.
"We’re going to listen and review," she said. "You can really tell their passion for Buffalo."