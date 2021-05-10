City seeks to give Jemal access to state reimbursements for Statler

As renovation and repair work continues on the exterior of the Statler towers, city officials and developer Douglas Jemal are now taking steps to make sure the state's reimbursement grant money keeps coming.

Under a prior agreement with Empire State Development Corp., the state agreed to provide a grant of up to $5.3 million to help pay for exterior renovations to the historic complex at 107 Delaware Ave. to shore up the building after years of neglect. But that agreement had specified former owner Mark Croce's Statler City as the beneficiary.

After Croce died in a helicopter crash in early 2020, Jemal bought the property from Croce's wife, Jessica, and the developer's estate. The Washington, D.C.-based developer immediately took over the repairs and renovations, along with his own $150 million redevelopment plan.

So the city is asking the Common Council this week to amend that grant disbursement agreement to substitute Jemal's company for Croce's.

Croce had received $2 million of the funds, and a second request for another $1.6 million is now pending for work started by Croce and finished by Jemal. That leaves another $1.7 million in state funds available to cover future work by Jemal.

