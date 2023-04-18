In a bid to enhance services in the area, the City of Buffalo is planning to construct an indoor sports fieldhouse at the southeast corner of Shoshone Park.

The 34,500-square-foot facility would include an indoor multi-purpose turf field, indoor batting cages, a multi-purpose community room, and support areas for bathrooms, storage, offices and mechanical equipment.

The 1.94-acre site at 445 Beard Ave. formerly held a pool complex that was demolished in 2019. It's bounded by playing fields to the north, as well as two parking lots and industrial properties. The city would also incorporate a right-of-way on Beard into the project.

An existing garage and storage building on the site – used by the Mayor's Impact Team – will remain, but may get a new roof. Existing outdoor batting cages may also be replaced. The project also would include new sidewalks, stairs and a new connection to the adjacent Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority parking lot.

Citing the sloped grading on other parts of the site, the city is asking the Zoning Board of Appeals on April 19 for a variance to allow a smaller setback than required, to avoid losing existing play fields and greenspace.

"If the variance is denied, the building would have to shrink in size," the city wrote in its application to the ZBA. "This would limit the available interior field and program space, and make the program impractical."

Gerard Place

Nonprofit Gerard Place wants to expand the programs and services it offers in the Bailey-Delavan neighborhood by converting a former nunnery on its campus into training classrooms, mental health offices and a dental clinic.

The 23-year-old Christian-based organization provides housing and supportive programs for homeless people and single-parent families, including literacy classes, vocational job training and food pantries. Founded in 2000 by 12 Congregations of Women Religious in the Diocese of Buffalo, the organization is located on the 0.85-acre grounds of the former St. Gerard's Parish on Bailey Avenue.

Plans call for renovating the three-story, 8,407-square-foot building at 2525 Bailey – currently used for storage – while constructing a 445-square-foot entry addition on the right side of the building to improve access to the facility with a new elevator and staircase to all floors.

The agency also plans to add nine parking spaces along the south side of 2525 and in the rear lot of 2515 Bailey, for a total of 39 spaces. That will serve the new programs, as well as the residences at 2515 Bailey and the training classrooms, offices and daycare at 2535 Bailey, according to the agency's application for a zoning variance to allow front-yard parking.

"Gerard Place is creating valuable programs within their campus to serve the under-served community," Trautman Associates architect Marisa Scroger wrote in the application for Gerard. "The addition of these programs has created a need for additional parking."

The project requires site plan approval from the city, as well as the combination of the two Bailey properties and 168 Ericson Ave. Scroger noted that current parking overflows onto Ericson, which is a residential street. The additional parking spaces would alleviate the problem, and also "create a safer space for daycare pick up and drop off," she added.

"It will likely reduce the amount of cars traveling up and down Ericson Avenue looking for an open street parking spot between the residential driveways," Scroger wrote.