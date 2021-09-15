City planners praise Jemal, LoFaso projects for highway loop, former malt house

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Julian Looney of architectural firm Antunovich Associates said the building facade will use insulated metal panels of different textures and "earth tone" colors for the residential section, to blend in with the neighborhood while connecting with both Seneca One and the Pearl Street Brewery & Grill across Seneca Street from the lot. A metal panel screen will be created to shield the building from the elements and traffic.

The board asked Looney to bring specific colors for the next meeting, but Looney noted that it's "subject to what we can get a hold of" because "metal panels have been somewhat scarce through the pandemic."

The project requires four area variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals, which meets Wednesday to review the request before Jemal can return for site plan approval in two weeks. A special-use permit from the Common Council is also required.

Separately, LoFaso wants to convert the former John Kam Malt and Kiln House at 356 Hertel Ave. into 80 apartments, self-storage units and 14,000 square feet of retail space – potentially including a brewery and restaurant, a bakery, an ice cream shop and a 1,800-square-foot brewer's museum. The apartments will range in size from 500 to 1,200 square feet.