City of Lackawanna seeks bidders for vacant 2-acre Abbott Road site

Lackawanna is putting out a call for offers for a trapezoidal-shaped undeveloped property on Abbott Road in its Fourth Ward.

The city is asking for developers to submit proposals for the city-owned 2.13-acre vacant parcel at 2019 Abbott, south of the intersection with North Drive. The wooded property is zoned as "neighborhood commercial," and is hidden behind a series of privately owned four-unit apartment buildings, adjacent to the Thruway and near U.S. 219.

Multiple city offices have received inquiries about the property in recent months, mostly for residential or related development, city spokesman Chuck Clark said. So with the growing interest in the property, and a scarcity of land available for residential use, officials decided to list it.

Bids are due by 1 p.m. on Feb. 3, including a description of the planned project. The minimum bid is $25,000, and redevelopment of the property "to its highest and best use as currently zoned" must begin with 12 months of the purchase.

This is the latest effort by Lackawanna to redevelop vacant or abandoned properties. The most visible effort has centered around Erie County's new Renaissance Commerce Park at the former Bethlehem Steel campus, which now has a couple of operating companies and three warehouses in various stages of development.

But Lackawanna also has been targeting six city-owned properties within its downtown and neighborhoods, and has already landed projects by Flexlume Sign Co. and Empire Building Diagnostics on Albright Court and Ingham Avenue, respectively, while marketing parcels on Dona Street, Wilmuth Avenue, Alliance Drive and Ridge Road.

More recently, Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. unveiled plans in September for a $35 million project to convert the former St. Barbara's Catholic Church on Ridge into 160 apartments and retail space.