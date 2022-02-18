City of Buffalo seeks new operator for parking ramps

Buffalo's six publicly owned downtown parking ramps may soon be under new management – sparking concerns about potential parking rate increases even as city officials look for a change to further "the goal of a vibrant, inclusive, sustainable downtown."

City officials are poised to select a new operator to run the parking ramps, which have about 6,300 parking spaces among them.

For nearly seven decades the ramps have been operated by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, a nonprofit entity specifically formed to run them.

A contract with a new operator could represent a sea change in the municipal parking arrangement in place since 1954.

"I guarantee you’ll see rates going up," said developer Rocco Termini, who sits on the board of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps. "The last thing we need is to have parking rates go up. We need to make it more conducive for people to come down and work, not make it tougher.