City of Buffalo seeks new operator for parking ramps

Buffalo's six publicly owned downtown parking ramps may soon be under new management – sparking concerns about potential parking rate increases even as city officials look for a change to further "the goal of a vibrant, inclusive, sustainable downtown."
City officials are poised to select a new operator to run the parking ramps, which have about 6,300 parking spaces among them.
For nearly seven decades the ramps have been operated by Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, a nonprofit entity specifically formed to run them.
A contract with a new operator could represent a sea change in the municipal parking arrangement in place since 1954.
"I guarantee you’ll see rates going up," said developer Rocco Termini, who sits on the board of Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps. "The last thing we need is to have parking rates go up. We need to make it more conducive for people to come down and work, not make it tougher.
"If you have a private corporation going in there, they’re going to want whatever it costs to operate, plus a profit," Termini said. "They’re not going to do it for nothing. It’s been run by Buffalo Civic because it’s fair to everybody downtown, that no one company that has offices downtown controls the parking. That was the whole purpose of forming Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps, and it’s operated successfully for 68 years."
Developer Douglas Jemal and city officials want the redevelopment of the Mohawk Ramp to have an impact far beyond the apartments and parking it will bring to the site.
The ramps themselves would remain under city ownership - with the possible exception of two previously announced deals - as city officials say they have no intention of selling all of the municipal parking structures and lots. That's despite the recent awarding of redevelopment rights for the Mohawk Ramp to Douglas Jemal, who plans to build 200 apartments on top of an enlarged garage.
"Strategically, it would not make sense to do this with all of the parking ramps," said Brendan Mehaffy, executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning.
Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps is one of the bidders for the proposed three-year contract, so circumstances may not ultimately change.
But other bidders include three private parking operators, including Allpro Parking LLC, a Buffalo-based for-profit business formed in 2000 that now manages more than 62,000 parking spaces in 150 lots and other facilities in 15 cities - including Rochester, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
Support Local Journalism
That firm is owned by CEO Richard A. Serra and Paul Ciminelli, the CEO of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., meaning a real estate developer could have some control over the city's major parking locations.
The identity of the other two firms is not known, but other parking providers also operate in Buffalo – including Pay2Park. And some national providers considered submitting proposals.
Operating the ramps will no longer involve just staffing and maintaining the facilities, collecting customer payments and handling the finances for the city. Instead, the city is pushing "transportation demand management," in response not only to evolving technology and new forms of transit, but also new goals of efficiency, walkability, urban development and equity.
"The City of Buffalo aspires to manage the existing public downtown parking resources to further the goal of a vibrant, inclusive, sustainable downtown," the city wrote in a request for proposals issued in December 2020.
Moreover, officials noted in the document, about 30% of households in Buffalo don't have access to a car.
That's why the city wants an operator that develops new plans to encourage carpooling or alternative means of getting around – such as electric vehicles, scooters and bicycles – to cut down on single-person car trips in the city. And it will be expected to use technology to automate and facilitate parking through apps and other tools, enable web-based payments, and introduce new services and sources of revenue like advertising or dedicated commercial space.
Mehaffy said there are no plans to unload all of the city's parking ramps. But he said officials are exploring options for redeveloping some into larger projects with residential and commercial space and encouraging infill projects on surface parking lots where prime real estate can be put to better use.
"We want to drive home that downtown is no longer about coming in here for your 9-5 [job] and going out somewhere else," Mehaffy said. "Downtown is now about living down here and not needing a car, because everything you need is here."
Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps generated $4.21 million in operating income in 2020 on $8.2 million in revenues, down from about $7.5 million in operating income and $12.4 million in revenues in each of the prior two years.
The proposed contract would cover 6,289 garage spaces – as well as a handful of surface parking lots – including:
- The Robert B. Adam Ramp at 343 Washington St., (1,787 spaces)
- The Mohawk Ramp at 477 Washington St., (629 spaces)
- The Charles R. Turner Ramp at 1 Perkins Drive, (773 spaces)
- The Owens B. Augspurger Ramp at 362 Pearl St., (1,433 spaces)
- The Robert Fernbach Ramp at 200 Pearl St., (1,210 spaces)
- One Seneca Parking Garage at Seneca One Tower, (457 spaces)