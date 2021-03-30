City names new leadership for Buffalo Urban Development Corp

City officials and the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. have named a new executive team to lead the Buffalo Urban Development Corp., promoting two deputies after the agency's longtime top two leaders both retired within the last year.
BUDC's board appointed Brandye Merriweather president of the economic development agency, succeeding Peter Cammarata, who is retiring on April 1 – one day after he turns 64. Rebecca Gandour will take over the executive vice president role vacated last year by the retirement of David Stebbins.
The all-woman leadership – which also includes Merriweather as the first Black woman to lead an economic development agency in Buffalo – marks the first new management for the organization since it was formed.
"Both of these woman have deep experience and track records of success in development in the City of Buffalo," said Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown, who serves as chair of the BUDC board of directors. "They also possess the talent and insight to continue BUDC’s momentum to make Buffalo a place of inclusion and opportunity for all."
Mollie Profic remains treasurer and chief financial officer, while Hurwitz & Fine attorney Kevin Zanner remains corporate secretary. Art Hall – who has worked on the Northland Corridor redevelopment project as project manager – was promoted to senior project manager for Northland.
The agency will also launch a search for a new director of project development, who will focus on the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park project that will begin construction next year, along with the continued expansion at Northland.
Cammarata's retirement was previously announced, while Stebbins retired last year. Cammarata, at the board's request, agreed to stay on as a consultant through year-end, for one day a week, to help with the transition.
Merriweather joined BUDC in 2013, and has been responsible for the Buffalo Building Reuse Project that encourages the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized buildings in the city, as well as residential development and support for small businesses.
She also launched the Queen City Pop-Up retail project, and recently took on leadership of the city's Race for Place initiative, which seeks to use "placemaking" along with enhanced streetscape and smart-city technology to make Buffalo more attractive for new residents and workers.
"It has been so wonderful working in an organization that does such meaningful work," Merriweather told the board.
Gandour joined BUDC last year with 10 years of real estate finance and development experience, and has focused her attention on the conversion of the former LaSalle Park on the West Side into Centennial Park.