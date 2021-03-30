City names new leadership for Buffalo Urban Development Corp

The agency will also launch a search for a new director of project development, who will focus on the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park project that will begin construction next year, along with the continued expansion at Northland.

Cammarata's retirement was previously announced, while Stebbins retired last year. Cammarata, at the board's request, agreed to stay on as a consultant through year-end, for one day a week, to help with the transition.

Merriweather joined BUDC in 2013, and has been responsible for the Buffalo Building Reuse Project that encourages the adaptive reuse of vacant and underutilized buildings in the city, as well as residential development and support for small businesses.

She also launched the Queen City Pop-Up retail project, and recently took on leadership of the city's Race for Place initiative, which seeks to use "placemaking" along with enhanced streetscape and smart-city technology to make Buffalo more attractive for new residents and workers.

"It has been so wonderful working in an organization that does such meaningful work," Merriweather told the board.