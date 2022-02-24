City lines up funding for first phase of Centennial Park project

City officials are hoping to start work on the first phase of construction to convert LaSalle Park into the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park, after finalizing the $24.4 million in funding and putting out the call for a construction manager for the project.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. has secured the final $6.9 million to get the initial project underway, after the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation approved the agency's first request to tap into the funds for core construction work. That comes from more than $50 million that the charity had originally pledged toward the overall venture.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Additional funding includes another $5 million from the foundation that is specifically for a pedestrian bridge between Centennial Park and the Fourth Street park, along with $7.5 million from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York and a $3 million city bond, also for the bridge.

There's also $1 million each for the Edith Wilson and Linda Bogdan Memorial Garden, and a community development block grant for sidewalks and lighting on Fourth Street.

The city earlier this month issued a request-for-qualifications for a firm to manage the construction project. Bids are due March 4.

Once a construction manager is hired, the project will begin with the pedestrian bridge landing connections, roadway work at the main arterial running through the new park, and various site work.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.