City issues RFP for lease of 509 Michigan in Heritage Corridor

City officials in Buffalo are seeking a tenant to lease space in a Michigan Avenue building within the African American Heritage Corridor that is currently in the midst of a restoration and expansion project, directly south of the historic Michigan Street Baptist Church.

The city's Division of Real Estate has issued a request-for-proposals to rent space in the building at 509 Michigan, in order to provide programs or business services that fit with the strategic plan for that area, meet the community's needs and enhance the economic development activity already occurring around it. Officials are seeking a five-year lease, with the option to renew for three additional five-year periods, subject to Common Council approval.

The city-owned building is currently 1,100 square feet, but it is being expanded with a new addition to include a 1,910-square-foot first floor and a second floor of 1,100 square feet. The addition, which will recreate the original facade, will be located adjacent to the current structure and will be linked in the rear, creating a front courtyard and making the buildings look separate, but with a united floor plate and a single entry from the rear parking area.

Proposals are due by email by March 31 at noon, to Director of Real Estate Hope Young-Watkins, at hyoung-watkins@buffalony.gov.

