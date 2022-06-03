City agrees to sell land for new Seventh-Day Adventist Church on East Side

A new Seventh-Day Adventist Church at the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street is getting closer to construction after the city agreed to sell three key parcels of land to the church for $100,000.

The church's Northeastern Conference Corp. wants to construct a building and sanctuary for the Emmanuel Temple Church, which has been renting space from another church for more than seven years.

The $4.5 million project at 726 Jefferson calls for a 22,429-square-foot building to be located on a 1.77-acre triangular site. Plans by architects at Foit-Albert Associates would include a 300-seat worship center, a fellowship hall, religious education rooms, youth rooms and a multipurpose hall.

Church leaders have been working on the project for more than four years, and the city signed a designated developer agreement with the Northeastern Conference Corp. of Seventh-Day Adventist Churches in 2020 for the targeted properties.

Now city officials are asking the Buffalo Common Council to approve an agreement with the church corporation for the purchase of three vacant lots at 726 Jefferson and 561 and 569 Genesee. The project, which will include a 28-space parking lot in back, will also incorporate 599 Genesee, which the church bought in February 2018.

The goal is not only to create a "state-of-the-art facility" for worship, but also a "critical community and outreach facility to serve the residents of neighboring and surrounding communities," according to a memo from the city's Office of Strategic Planning to the Common Council.

Church officials have previously talked about hosting a community center with a basketball court in it, as well as after-school and youth programs, health education and skills training.

Under the agreement, the church – as developer – must submit a site plan and color rendering, as well as proof of financing, before the sale can be completed. The developer also must obtain a private loan for funding. Closing could occur by July 25 if the Common Council approves the deal, and the developer agreed to start work as soon as possible and to finish by July 31, 2026.

Ike & BG's

The Council also is being asked to extend a designated developer agreement for Butler Group Enterprises for another 12 months. Under the agreement, Butler is buying 1652 Genesee St., 17 Montana Ave. and 10 Colorado Ave., with plans to construct a three-story building with retail space and 12 two-bedroom apartments – eight market-rate units and four affordable apartments.

Butler, located at 1646 Genesee, is the owner of Ike & BG's Restaurant, which has operated in the city for more than 22 years.

Plans for the $3.9 million project entail Ike & BG's moving to the first floor of the 30,000-square-foot structure, alongside three other ground-level retail spaces. A banquet room and six apartments would take up the second floor, while the third floor would feature six more apartments and a rooftop deck.

Butler will finance the venture from its own funds, plus private loans and possibly affordable housing funds. It must also pay a $750 extension fee, negotiate a sales contract with the city within 12 months and submit a detailed site plan and construction plans.

