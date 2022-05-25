 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Citizens Bank providing mobile ATM with Tops store closed on Jefferson

Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank has brought a mobile ATM to East Ferry Street, while a Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue is closed for an unknown length of time. (News file photo)

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News
Citizens Bank has set up a mobile ATM on East Ferry Street to provide financial services to residents while a Citizens ATM inside the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue remains unavailable.

With that store closed indefinitely after the May 14 mass shooting, Citizens on Monday brought the mobile ATM to the site of the community resource center at 347 E. Ferry St.

Customers can use the ATM to check balances, make deposits and withdraw money. The mobile ATM is scheduled to be on site for at least two weeks, but could remain longer based on need, Citizens said.

Citizens customers who need financial services not available through the ATM can take a free shuttle to a Tops store on Elmwood Avenue, which has a full-service branch.

Matt Glynn

