Circuit Clinical gets investment from Launch NY program

Buffalo-based start-up Circuit Clinical has raised $415,000 through Launch New York's Investor Network, representing the largest single investment the network has made since its formation.

The investment pushed the Investor Network's total investments beyond the $1 million mark, to $1.2 million.

Circuit Clinical is a Buffalo-based clinical trial company that was founded in 2016. The startup is among about 30 regional startups that will participate in a Launch New York online portfolio showcase on Thursday.

Launch New York is a nonprofit which promotes startup development in the 27 westernmost counties of upstate New York.

The Investor Network announced its first investments in 2020. The network consists of over 165 members, from the Buffalo area and elsewhere. Nearly 20% of them have made investments.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.