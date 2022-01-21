Cincinnati developer seeks initial approvals for $46M Main Street Lofts affordable housing

A Cincinnati-based affordable housing developer is pushing ahead with plans to bring 147 apartments to Main Street in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood.

MVAH Partners wants to redevelop four irregular-shaped properties along Main Street at Masten Avenue that it is purchasing from both a private owner and the city, with plans to construct three buildings aimed at lower-income residents.

The largest, spanning five stories, will contain 140 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a commercial block building. The project also includes a two-story building with five three-bedroom townhouse apartments on the north end of the properties, along Masten, plus a two-story building with two three-bedroom townhouse apartments at the northwest corner of Masten and East Balcom Street.

All of the apartments would be aimed at residents earning 60% or less of the area median income, with rents subsidized through low-income housing tax credits and other sources, including brownfield tax credits.