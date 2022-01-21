Cincinnati developer seeks initial approvals for $46M Main Street Lofts affordable housing

A Cincinnati-based affordable housing developer is pushing ahead with plans to bring 147 apartments to Main Street in Buffalo's Cold Springs neighborhood.
MVAH Partners wants to redevelop four irregular-shaped properties along Main Street at Masten Avenue that it is purchasing from both a private owner and the city, with plans to construct three buildings aimed at lower-income residents.
The largest, spanning five stories, will contain 140 one- and two-bedroom apartments in a commercial block building. The project also includes a two-story building with five three-bedroom townhouse apartments on the north end of the properties, along Masten, plus a two-story building with two three-bedroom townhouse apartments at the northwest corner of Masten and East Balcom Street.
All of the apartments would be aimed at residents earning 60% or less of the area median income, with rents subsidized through low-income housing tax credits and other sources, including brownfield tax credits.
As part of its $46 million Main Street Lofts project, MVAH is asking the city to combine the four vacant or underused industrial properties, which total 2.1 acres and are located at 1681, 1689, 1703 and 1707 Main. The first two are owned by Robert F. Biniszkiewicz of Buffalo, but are under contract for MVAH to acquire. The latter two are subject to a designated developer agreement approved by the city in October 2021, and will also be acquired by the developer.
All four properties are zoned as "mixed-use center," but MVAH wants to stray from some of the city standards governing a "commercial block building" along the Metro Rail line. So it's seeking a "planned unit development" designation for the project, unifying the parcels under a single package of consistent zoning rules and guidelines that may differ from the Green Code.
Both requests will be considered by the Buffalo Planning Board on Jan. 24.
The PUD would allow:
• A maximum lot width of 315 feet – nearly three times the Green Code limit of 120 feet
• Up to 60% of the ground floor facade – and up to 85% to 90% of the upper floor facades – would be solid, compared to the Green Code mandate that at least 70% and 25%, respectively, must be "transparent" through windows.
• For 10 feet of setback in front and in the corner side yard.
• A minimum height of two stories, instead of the three-story minimum requirement.
According to a documents submitted to the city by MVAH and attorney Corey A. Auerbach , the PUD would help the city achieve its goal of increasing affordable housing, providing "transportation amenities" along a central corridor, and remediating a polluted site through the state Brownfield Cleanup Program.
Following the Green Code would "severely undermine the ability to develop a sufficient number of affordable housing units, varied building type, and accessory parking and amenities that make the project feasible," the developers wrote.
For example, the big building would feature awnings, canopies and large window openings to "engage" pedestrians along the street, while breaking up the large facade into smaller "primary elements," according to the application.
The project would be accessed by car from Balcom Street, with 70 onsite parking spaces. That's short of the 99 spaces that might be needed, but there's enough nearby street parking to accommodate the extra cars, according to a traffic demand management report.
If approved, construction by RP Oak Hill Building Co. will take about 16 months.