Cincinnati developer seeks final approval for Main Street Lofts project

Nearly 150 new units of affordable housing are poised for final city approval on a site comprised of four Main Street properties in Buffalo. The project would bring a new five-story building to the Masten Avenue area with apartments aimed at a lower-income population.
Cincinnati-based MVAH Partners, in conjunction with Belmont Housing for Western New York, wants to put up a new commercial block building with 88 one- and 52 two-bedroom apartments, along with two smaller two-story buildings containing a total of seven three-bedroom townhouses. All of the 147 units are designated for households earning 60% or less of the area median income, financed by low-income housing and brownfield tax credits and other sources.
That helps to achieve one of the goals of the city's "Queen City in the 21st Century" comprehensive plan, which notes that the city "is required to continue provision of affordable housing," according to the application to the Buffalo Planning Board for site plan approval.
"The Development reactivates underutilized industrial property with affordable housing, creating a central residential corridor south of East/West Delavan Avenue," the application concluded. It "will serve as a catalyst for appropriate redevelopment along this Main Street corridor."
The $50.6 million project would be located on a 2.1-acre site bordered by Main, Masten Avenue and East Balcom Street, and would consolidate four irregular-shaped lots that front on three different streets, creating one parcel with its sole access off East Balcom. Any existing Main Street vehicle entrances would be closed off.
Instead, the five-story building would be located along Main as the anchor of the project "to activate the streetscape and encourage safe and convenient pedestrian connections through the development," according to the application submitted by Barclay Damon LLP attorney Corey A. Auerbach.
It would feature design elements like awnings, canopies and large window openings "to engage the public street frontage" and reduce the building's scale.
Meanwhile, the five-unit townhouse building would be on the north side of the site along Masten, while the smallest building would be situated at the northwest corner of Masten and East Balcom. Those smaller buildings serve as a transition from the sprawling building on Main to the residential neighborhood to the east.
MVAH also plans to improve the streetscape along all three streets, to make them more attractive and walkable. The project is close to the Delavan and Ferry stations for Metro Rail, as well as bus lines, and will include 36 public bicycle parking spots, a bicycle service station and permanent bicycle storage for residents, plus 70 interior parking spaces and an outdoor play area.
MVAH, through 1681-1689 Main Street Lofts LLC, already has the properties at 1681 and 1689 Main under contract from Robert F. Biniszkiewicz, while the city approved a designated developer agreement for MVAH for 1703 and 1707 Main. And the Planning Board previously approved a combination of the four properties.
Additionally, the project already received environmental approval, and the Common Council on Feb. 8 green-lighted a "planned-unit development" designation that allows for several exceptions to the Green Code, permitting a much wider building of up to 315 feet and waivers of other conditions related to setback, window transparency and minimum height.
That just leaves site plan approval, which the Planning Board will consider on Monday evening following a public hearing. If approved, construction by RP Oak Hill Building Co. would take about 16 months.