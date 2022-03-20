Cincinnati developer seeks final approval for Main Street Lofts project

Nearly 150 new units of affordable housing are poised for final city approval on a site comprised of four Main Street properties in Buffalo. The project would bring a new five-story building to the Masten Avenue area with apartments aimed at a lower-income population.

Cincinnati-based MVAH Partners, in conjunction with Belmont Housing for Western New York, wants to put up a new commercial block building with 88 one- and 52 two-bedroom apartments, along with two smaller two-story buildings containing a total of seven three-bedroom townhouses. All of the 147 units are designated for households earning 60% or less of the area median income, financed by low-income housing and brownfield tax credits and other sources.

That helps to achieve one of the goals of the city's "Queen City in the 21st Century" comprehensive plan, which notes that the city "is required to continue provision of affordable housing," according to the application to the Buffalo Planning Board for site plan approval.

"The Development reactivates underutilized industrial property with affordable housing, creating a central residential corridor south of East/West Delavan Avenue," the application concluded. It "will serve as a catalyst for appropriate redevelopment along this Main Street corridor."