Cincinnati-area affordable housing developer pursues project on Main Street in Buffalo
Cincinnati-area affordable housing developer pursues project on Main Street in Buffalo

1703-1707 Main

These two vacant lots at 1703 and 1707 Main St. in Buffalo are the subject of a proposed designated developer agreement with MVAH Partners of suburban Cincinnati.

A Cincinnati-area affordable housing developer – whose former parent company previously tried to tackle a project in Buffalo – is now pursuing its own venture locally, in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.

MVAH Partners – formerly part of Cincinnati-based Miller-Valentine Group – wants to build a five-story housing complex on Main Street between Michigan and Masten avenues, featuring 147 one- and two-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom rental townhomes, according to a memo from the city's Office of Strategic Planning to the Common Council.

The units would be targeted toward households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, and the project would also include onsite parking.

MVAH, based in West Chester, Ohio, already owns or controls key properties for the project but needs to acquire two city-owned parcels at 1703 and 1707 Main St. At the firm's request, the city is considering a one-year designated developer agreement with MVAH for the two sites, which consist of a parking lot next to a used-tire shop and a vacant grassy field immediately to the north.

The company plans to fund the $46.07 million project using low-income housing tax credits, brownfield tax credits, HOME funds from the city and permanent financing, as well as developer equity, according to the city memo.

The proposed agreement will be coming to the Council for initial review Tuesday. The city is requiring MVAH to fulfill standard workforce and contractor participation by women and minorities. The firm must also pay a monthly designation fee of $250 during the course of the agreement, must stabilize and maintain the properties and must negotiate a purchase agreement within a year, followed by approval of a site plan.

MVAH, led by managing partners Brian McGeady and Michael Riechman, has developed more than 7,000 affordable housing units since its formation in 1993. It was formerly the affordable housing arm of developer Miller-Valentine until it was spun off as an independent company in March 2018, with MVAH taking over 90 properties with 5,400 units. This would be its only project in New York.

Miller-Valentine had previously sought to redevelop the giant former Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. warehouse at 545 Swan St., with plans to spend $26 million to convert the eight-story concrete block structure into 120 to 140 apartments.

But that deal fell through, and two of the Miller-Valentine partners jumped to another firm, KCG Development of Indianapolis, which acquired the 238,000-square-foot building and invested $38 million in its own project to create 147 units. Those partners, Marvin Wilmoth and Anthony Ceroy, later started Generation Development Group in Miami, which is redeveloping part of the Silo City complex.

The nonprofit People Inc. recently opened a new affordable housing complex at 1140 and 1166 Jefferson Ave.
PennyWise Episode 11: Why travel insurance should be part of your plans

