Cincinnati-area affordable housing developer pursues project on Main Street in Buffalo

A Cincinnati-area affordable housing developer – whose former parent company previously tried to tackle a project in Buffalo – is now pursuing its own venture locally, in the city's Cold Springs neighborhood.

MVAH Partners – formerly part of Cincinnati-based Miller-Valentine Group – wants to build a five-story housing complex on Main Street between Michigan and Masten avenues, featuring 147 one- and two-bedroom apartments and seven three-bedroom rental townhomes, according to a memo from the city's Office of Strategic Planning to the Common Council.

The units would be targeted toward households earning at or below 60% of the area median income, and the project would also include onsite parking.

MVAH, based in West Chester, Ohio, already owns or controls key properties for the project but needs to acquire two city-owned parcels at 1703 and 1707 Main St. At the firm's request, the city is considering a one-year designated developer agreement with MVAH for the two sites, which consist of a parking lot next to a used-tire shop and a vacant grassy field immediately to the north.

The company plans to fund the $46.07 million project using low-income housing tax credits, brownfield tax credits, HOME funds from the city and permanent financing, as well as developer equity, according to the city memo.