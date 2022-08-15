Ciminelli selected for third warehouse at Renaissance Commerce Park

A third industrial warehouse will be going up at Renaissance Commerce Park in Lackawanna, but this time it's Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. that will be developing the project.

Ciminelli has been named designated developer of an 11.5-acre property on the south side of the Dona Street Extension off Route 5 and across from where rival Uniland Development Co. is already building two other "spec" facilities. Smokes Creek borders the property on the other side.

Sign up for the Buffalo Next free newsletter The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.

The Buffalo-based firm is proposing to build a manufacturing or distribution facility of at least 122,300 square feet, and possibly as much as 200,000 square feet, to be made available to potential tenants in the future. It will be located on what is known as "Parcel 2" of the business park that the Buffalo & Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. is creating at the former Bethlehem Steel site.

Ciminelli and the ILDC, an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, have yet to sign a purchase-and-sale agreement, which must still be negotiated. "We are in early conversations," Ciminelli spokesman Andrew Schwartz said.

But the proposal that the ILDC approved calls for Ciminelli to pay $50,000 per acre – well above an independent appraisal at $18,498 per acre, or $575,000 for the entire property, although it's expected that 0.58 acres may be set aside as public right of way for utilities and roadway, so only 10.92 acres might be purchased.

Ciminelli will also seek sales, mortgage-recording and property tax breaks from the ECIDA.

Construction would begin with 12 months of closing, and must be finished within 18 months of starting work. Ciminelli has to install a cap or cover system on the property, which must be remediated, but the property does not qualify for state brownfield tax credits for improvements.

Selection of Ciminelli follows a request-for-proposals that the ILDC issued in March, for both Parcel 2 and another adjacent 12.23-acre property, dubbed Parcel 3. The two pieces of land are part of the larger 150 acres that the county purchased in 2017 to form the new Renaissance Commerce Park, and a new road is planned between them, off Dona.

In recent years, Erie County and the ILDC have received strong interest from businesses and developers on the two pieces of land, which are close to where the county has put in the new road and other infrastructure, the agency noted in a memo to its board of directors.

So the ILDC sought applicants, and received three proposals - all from Ciminelli and Uniland, and all for construction of a light manufacturing, warehouse distribution or logistics facility for multiple tenants, according to the memo. All were for Parcel 2, but one also included a piece of Parcel 3.

Following a review process and interviews with both firms, the county chose Ciminelli, citing the facility design and maximum use of the land, the proposed number and type of jobs, the purchase offer, and Ciminelli's partnership with national brokerage Newmark Group, "which we believe will be a major benefit to the leasing of the facility," the memo said.

"There's a real demand for light manufacturing, industrial and warehouse space," said John Cappellino, the IDA's CEO. "Now we'll have three to four new buildings out there going up in the next couple of years."