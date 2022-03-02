Ciminelli seeks IDA tax breaks for new Amherst expansion project for Roswell Park

Three months after breaking ground on a new $23 million diagnostic and treatment facility in Amherst for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, developer Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is asking the Town of Amherst for nearly $400,000 in tax breaks.
The cancer hospital is relocating and expanding its existing Amherst extension clinic into the new Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center, which Ciminelli is constructing at 199-203 Park Club Lane. That's on the bend in the road along the Youngmann Expressway or I-290, next to Univera Healthcare's headquarters.
That two-story medical office facility would allow Roswell to offer more extensive services in the Northtowns, where officials said 44% of the hospital's patients come from.
The new center will allow Roswell to offer MRI and CT imaging, nuclear medicine, on-site blood draw and lab work, infusion, pharmacy services, clinical trials and a range of subspecialty care that is currently only available downtown.
The News' Buffalo Next team covers the changing Buffalo Niagara economy. Get the news in your inbox 5 days a week.
The proposed project would be considered "retail" and "medical" in nature, which typically do not qualify for tax breaks under state law. But the developer argued that the facility would attract patients and visitors from outside the region, with services like MRIs.
"This expansion project will support the clinical, educational and research needs of cancer patients residing in Central and Western New York, the Finger Lakes and Mid-Hudson regions, and outside of New York including Canada," Ciminelli wrote in its application to the Amherst Industrial Development Agency.
The 25,668-square-foot building is being built adjacent to a one-story, 29,675-square-foot facility at 199 Park Club, which is currently leased to both Roswell and Great Lakes Imaging. Roswell would fully occupy both buildings going forward.
Roswell's extension clinic is currently located in 7,564 square feet at 100 College Parkway, so the new facility – the first new-build for Roswell outside its sprawling downtown campus – would more than triple its space.
It currently has 27 employees, but would double that employment with 28 new hires, with average full-time salaries of $96,700 and part-time pay of $63,850, according to the application. Roswell also has a clinic in Orchard Park.
The construction portion of the project – for which Ciminelli is seeking tax breaks, through 199 Park Club Lane LLC and Amherst 203 APL RKC LLC – would total $16.4 million. Costs include $15 million for construction and $1.4 million for professional fees. Ciminelli hopes to complete the project by Sept. 1, 2023.
The project will be completely bank-financed, but Ciminelli is seeking $393,750 in sales tax breaks, plus unspecified other benefits, to offset the development costs for the nonprofit hospital.
"Given the activities and special equipment being brought in, it is imperative the construction costs be as low as possible for the economic viability of the operations of the facility," Ciminelli wrote. "If this project's costs exceed the value of construction rendering the project unfeasible, the WNY community will lose the opportunity to benefit from an off-campus hospital extension clinic and its offerings for comprehensive cancer services."