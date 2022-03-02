Ciminelli seeks IDA tax breaks for new Amherst expansion project for Roswell Park

The 25,668-square-foot building is being built adjacent to a one-story, 29,675-square-foot facility at 199 Park Club, which is currently leased to both Roswell and Great Lakes Imaging. Roswell would fully occupy both buildings going forward.

Roswell's extension clinic is currently located in 7,564 square feet at 100 College Parkway, so the new facility – the first new-build for Roswell outside its sprawling downtown campus – would more than triple its space.

It currently has 27 employees, but would double that employment with 28 new hires, with average full-time salaries of $96,700 and part-time pay of $63,850, according to the application. Roswell also has a clinic in Orchard Park.

The construction portion of the project – for which Ciminelli is seeking tax breaks, through 199 Park Club Lane LLC and Amherst 203 APL RKC LLC – would total $16.4 million. Costs include $15 million for construction and $1.4 million for professional fees. Ciminelli hopes to complete the project by Sept. 1, 2023.

The project will be completely bank-financed, but Ciminelli is seeking $393,750 in sales tax breaks, plus unspecified other benefits, to offset the development costs for the nonprofit hospital.

"Given the activities and special equipment being brought in, it is imperative the construction costs be as low as possible for the economic viability of the operations of the facility," Ciminelli wrote. "If this project's costs exceed the value of construction rendering the project unfeasible, the WNY community will lose the opportunity to benefit from an off-campus hospital extension clinic and its offerings for comprehensive cancer services."

