Ciminelli seeks expansion out of town for faster growth

In Pennsylvania, Ciminelli's work is almost exclusively property management, not investment or acquisition, and it's driven by its real estate clients who hire the firm to manage their buildings. The company's Pittsburgh office oversees that business and operations not only in the Keystone State, but also in eastern Ohio, western Virginia and Maryland.

Its customer base includes real estate investment trusts, corporations and private-equity funds.

"That's driven more by where our clients want us to be," Ciminelli said.

Ciminelli said the Florida and Massachusetts markets are much more "transactional" than in Western New York, so the firm pursues a strategy in the other states of buying-to-flip rather than buy-and-hold.

Typically, he said, the developer only retains those properties for three to four years – long enough to reinvest in the properties and reposition them for a profitable sale.

"There’s more institutional money flowing into and out of those markets," he said. "Buffalo is more of a traditional real estate market, where most of the developers hold onto their real estate assets longer. So there’s not as much real estate investment transactions as there are in those other markets."