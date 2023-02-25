Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. is now hoping to increase the size of its planned new warehouse facility in Lackawanna's Renaissance Commerce Park by at least 25%, in an attempt to capitalize on the success of a rival's adjacent facility and the continued high demand for more industrial space in the region.

The Buffalo-based developer is working with the Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corp. on a proposal to create up to 250,000 square feet of warehouse space in a new facility on the south side of Dona Street, adjacent to Route 5.

That's almost as large as TMP Technologies' 290,000-square-foot operation at Renaissance – the site of a portion of the former Bethlehem Steel – and the combined warehouse space being created by Uniland Development Co.

Details have not yet been finalized and Ciminelli has not yet acquired the parcel from the ILDC, which is the land development arm of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency. But agency officials confirmed they are working with the developer "to get that completed," said ECIDA and ILDC CEO John Cappellino. Ciminelli is expected to pay $50,000 per acre for the property.

"We are still in the middle of the planning phase and due diligence, still trying to get an idea of the cost for cleanup of the site," said Kyle Ciminelli, executive vice president of the development company. "There’s a lot of stuff that our consultants are finding, that just takes further and further due diligence and testing from the Bethlehem Steel days."

He said the firm hopes to complete its purchase of the land by the spring so it can begin construction but hasn't yet calculated the final cost of the project. Construction will take 12 to 18 months.

The revised plan would represent a vote of confidence by Ciminelli in the marketplace and in the ILDC's efforts to develop a new 150-acre business and industrial park on the edges of the sprawling former steel campus.

Uniland tenant expands to take up two-thirds of new Dona Street warehouse Shortly after taking up 81,000 square feet of space at the new facility at 8 Dona St., Total Quality Assurance International has expanded to 108,000 square feet, taking up 72% of the industrial building in the Renaissance Commerce Park.

Previously, Ciminelli was named designated developer of the 11.5-acre property immediately south of Dona, with a proposal to erect a "spec" manufacturing or distribution facility of at least 122,300 square feet and possibly as much as 200,000 square feet. It does not have tenants lined up, so it would be building the core-and-shell of the building with the expectation that it would be able to lease it up quickly.

But there's credible evidence that the building built on speculation will have tenants. The site – which is bordered on the other side by Smokes Creek – is directly across Dona from where Amherst-based Uniland has completed the first of two 150,000-square-foot spec warehouses. That new building at 8 Dona is already more than two-thirds leased by Total Quality Assurance International – an engineering, logistics and quality control firm – which is taking up 108,000 square feet of space.

Meanwhile, Uniland has started groundwork for the second building next door, at 2 Steelworkers Way, with foundation work to begin within 45 days, followed by construction later this year, and completion by yearend or early next year.

"It’s a good sign that the facilities that Uniland is putting up have rented, and it will give other investors more confidence in the marketplace that if they put buildings up, they’ll have good leasing," Cappellino said.

Additionally, commercial real estate brokerage firm CBRE-Buffalo just reported this month that the vacancy rate for industrial space in the region fell to 1.3% at yearend 2022, from 1.5% a year earlier, setting a new record low and indicating the severe scarcity of manufacturing and warehouse space for businesses looking to grow or relocate to Western New York.

That tracks with Ciminelli's own research and data, through its national partnership with Newmark.

"What we’re hearing from everyone across the country is that the most significant type of demand for this type of product is north of 200,000 square feet," Ciminelli said. "So if we want to go ahead and build it, we want to do it for the sweet spot in the market, so that’s what we’re doing."

The ILDC – which is chaired by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz – is also continuing its site development of the land that comprises Renaissance, which it acquired in 2017. It already extended Dona Street into the park and just completed the newly renamed Steelworkers Way that juts off from Dona.

Additionally, a new street will also go in further north at Odell Street, along with new water and sewer lines, to make the north end of the site available for businesses. Cappellino said crews are already starting to get construction materials on site while officials finish soil work and traffic studies. And the county is negotiating with Tecumseh Redevelopment about creating a "passive park" or nature preserve on 70 acres further into the site at Smokes Creek.

"We’re trying to create a manufacturing and industrial distribution community over there, so it helps to have some life there," Ciminelli said. "But it’s the market conditions that attract us the most."