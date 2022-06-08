 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ciminelli plans to turn Bethune Lofts into condos

Bethune Lofts, one of the first major conversions of a large warehouse into loft apartments, is going condo.

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., the Buffalo-based developer that renovated the former Buffalo Meter Co. building into 87 apartments a decade ago, has filed paperwork with the State Attorney General’s office to convert the rental units at 2917 Main St. into condominiums.

That process, which began in February, is expected to last six months, as state officials review the proposed sales prospectus for the units. Until that is approved, Ciminelli can’t market the units or even discuss the offering, and spokesman Andrew Schwartz declined to comment on specifics other than to confirm the application.

But he noted that the timing isn’t coincidental.

“It obviously makes sense now,” he said. “You’re seeing these things pop up all over town.”

Indeed, Ciminelli’s plan comes as condo contruction and conversion is picking up in Buffalo, amid a changed housing market and buyer appetite in a city that historically has never been strong for condos.

Developer Paul Kolkmeyer’s Priam Enterprises is also in the process of obtaining approval to convert his apartments at The Glenny on Main Street into condos - and eventually those at The Marin next door as well. Jake Schneider already did so six years ago with his units at the Historic Warehouse Lofts at 210 Ellicott St., and adding six more units to the mix last year.

Uniland Development Co. is completing and selling its Gates Circle and Lancaster town homes. Ciminelli previously added more condos at Waterfront Village, with its West End Townhomes. Additional condos are planned as part of the Lancaster Square at Gates Circle and Elmwood Crossing projects, among others.

Bethune Lofts is located near Hertel Avenue and within a block from a Metro Rail train station. It has 37 one-bedroom and 50 two-bedroom apartments, with four general styles and 26 floorplans.

The four-story building was completed in 1917 for Buffalo Meter, which was one of the nation’s best-known makers of water meters during the first half of the 20th century.

Buffalo Meter moved out by 1970, and the building was purchased by University at Buffalo in May 1971. It housed the art and architecture departments, and part of the Division of Continuing Education, and was renamed after Louise Blanchard Bethune, the first professional female architect.

UB vacated the building by 1994, and it was auctioned off by the state in July 2005. Ciminelli bought it in 2010, and launched the redevelopment. It’s also been listed on both the state and national Registers of Historic Places.

