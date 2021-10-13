 Skip to main content
Ciminelli hires Gurney to market West End condos for sale
Ciminelli hires Gurney to market West End condos for sale

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has hired Buffalo brokerage firm Gurney Becker & Bourne to handle the sales of the developer's West End Townhomes – the last new development project in the city's Waterfront Village.

The 20 townhouses will be located on 2.4 waterfront acres at 240-260 Lakefront Blvd., and average about 3,325 square feet in size, with three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and attached two-car garages.

Construction underway at the West End Townhomes project in Waterfront Village, by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., on Feb. 7, 2020.

Buffalo-based Ciminelli is constructing the $20 million project in phases, with eight units already built.

