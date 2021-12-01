 Skip to main content
Ciminelli buys fifth property in eastern Massachusetts
Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. has added on another Boston-area office building to its growing portfolio, paying $12.4 million for a property in Andover, Mass.

The Buffalo-based real estate developer and property manager, in partnership with Gordon Brothers, acquired the 78,000-square-foot office building at 6 Riverside. Located on 8.6 acres in the growing I-93 North research and development corridor, it's close to businesses such as Pfizer, Putnam and Schneider Electric. Ciminelli plans to convert the building into research and development space.

The purchase marks the fifth property acquisition in Massachusetts, increasing Ciminelli's total portfolio in the state to 274,142 square feet.

"The acquisition ... is a continuing signal to the market and investors of our desire for growth in the Greater Boston market," said Ciminelli Vice President of Investments Ryan Zebro.

