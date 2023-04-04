Fred Cimato and his family have been waiting 24 years for the moment that finally came last week.

That’s when the Clarence Planning Board approved the plan by Cimato Enterprises and Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to create the Woodland Hills neighborhood, with dozens of new home lots in a part of town that has already seen its share of development.

The board’s action concludes a regulatory saga that has dragged on since Cimato’s first application to the town in 1999. But it caps off an even longer effort over nearly three decades of planning, preparation, negotiation, revision and even recent litigation, as the developer fought objections over traffic, drainage, wetlands, access to the property and other issues.

Marrano officials referred comment to Cimato, who did not respond to a request. But Cimato's attorney, Jeffery Palumbo said it was "good to have it finally done," adding that Woodland Hills was "the second oldest file in my office."

Originally called Fox Trace East, the new subdivision on the south side of Greiner Road will bring 77 housing lots to a long and narrow swatch of undeveloped land that extends south almost to Sheridan Drive.

That’s a 58-acre site between Harris Hill and Meadowbrook roads, with the giant Eastern Hills Church to the west and Brookfield Country Club to the east.

The neighborhood will feature a new street – Via Chiara – that will extend south from Greiner and then wind around in a loop that crosses back over and becomes Shardale Drive before exiting to the west on Harris Hill, across from Eastmoor Lane. A small cul-de-sac called Katrina Court will also jut out from Via Chiara.

The vast majority of the land is owned by Cimato, which specializes in land development. Cimato will develop the lots for homes that will be built exclusively by Marrano. Development will be completed in at least two phases.

Cimato has been pursuing the project since it acquired the property in 1995 and submitted its first plans four years later. No action was taken, and it resubmitted again in 2003. The developer initially proposed 92 single-family houses but later backed away from smaller houses on 28 of the lots after neighbors objected.

But it won a rezoning of the property from agricultural to residential in 2004, and received variances from the Zoning Board of Appeals in April 2005. Then the plan sat in limbo for eight years, until the town in October 2013 approved a new sewer district that would cover the site.

Officials had finally hoped to start construction on the first phase of the subdivision in fall 2018, after winning Town Board approval of the amended concept plan that March. Instead, 20 years of delays had cost it the right to buy the land it needed for its original connector road to Harris Hill, so it had to move that 300 feet to the north.

However, that amended plan ran afoul of the town’s zoning code. Cimato’s attorney tried to argue that the developer didn’t need a variance, but the Town Board rejected the new plan without a public hearing or Planning Board review in November 2019, prompting Cimato to sue.

A State Supreme Court justice sided with the town, and Cimato did not appeal. Instead, the developer went back to the original plan, after it was able to buy the land it needed for the road after all. That led to the Planning Board's final action last week. Crews started clearing trees the next day for the roads, with a goal of finishing those by summer and starting the lots.

"They're moving right along already," Palumbo said.