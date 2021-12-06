Christina Orsi named Oishei Foundation's next president

"Her vast network in all facets of the community will be extremely valuable to the foundation’s work," Gisel said. "She brings important perspective on economic development and entrepreneurship that will complement the work of Oishei in areas such as workforce development and addressing poverty."

The Oishei Foundation is one of the largest foundations in the region. As of late November, the foundation had made 139 grants worth $11.8 million this year, and has assets of about $320 million.

The foundation has made significant donations over the years, including a $10 million for the new children's hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus that now bears the Oishei name.

Its donations have also supported the expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery that is under way, and the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.

The Oishei Foundation is also active in education, including scholarships to the region's private high schools, helping bring Say Yes Buffalo to the area, and support for creating the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. And when the pandemic struck, the foundation jump-started the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund with a $2 million donation.