Christina Orsi named Oishei Foundation's next president

The John R. Oishei Foundation has named Christina P. Orsi, an economic development official at the University at Buffalo, as its next president.
Orsi will succeed Robert D. Gioia, who is retiring after 15 years in the position. She will begin her tenure on Jan. 24.
The foundation is the legacy of John R. Oishei, the founder of Trico Products Corp. The company built a fortune in Buffalo on producing automotive windshield wipers.
Orsi has over two decades of experience in economic development. Since 2015, she has served as UB's associate vice president for economic development, developing connections with the private sector and promoting entrepreneurship and innovation.
Prior to that, she was the state's top economic development official in the region, serving as regional president of Empire State Development for over seven years.
“Christina has a wealth of experience and expertise in working to improve Western New York that closely aligns with the mission of the foundation," said William G. Gisel, chairman of the foundation's board of directors.
"Her vast network in all facets of the community will be extremely valuable to the foundation’s work," Gisel said. "She brings important perspective on economic development and entrepreneurship that will complement the work of Oishei in areas such as workforce development and addressing poverty."
The Oishei Foundation is one of the largest foundations in the region. As of late November, the foundation had made 139 grants worth $11.8 million this year, and has assets of about $320 million.
The foundation has made significant donations over the years, including a $10 million for the new children's hospital on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus that now bears the Oishei name.
Its donations have also supported the expansion of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery that is under way, and the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences.
The Oishei Foundation is also active in education, including scholarships to the region's private high schools, helping bring Say Yes Buffalo to the area, and support for creating the Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology. And when the pandemic struck, the foundation jump-started the Western New York Covid-19 Community Response Fund with a $2 million donation.
Orsi is the first woman to serve as president of the foundation, which was established in 1940.
"As the new leader, during what is inarguably the most profound time in recent history, I will be a catalyst for change, embracing innovation, inclusive of different perspectives and a collaborative connector with an unwavering mission that drives positive impact in our community," Orsi said.
Matt Glynn