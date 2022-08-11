Chip shortage puts crimp in Baxter's pump production

MEDINA – Baxter International makes tens of thousands of infusion pump systems a year at its plant in Medina, devices which deliver fluids and medicines to hospital patients.

But a shortage of semiconductor chips used in the pumps has hampered Baxter's production, and the problem continues to overshadow its manufacturing.

It's a pressing matter for the Orleans County plant and its 271 employees. Earlier this summer, the company put some of its workers on paid furlough for a few weeks due to a chip shortage. The same thing could happen again in the near future, said Jose Almeida, Baxter's chairman, president and CEO.

"Whatever we cannot supply in terms of components, and we don't have enough work for the employees, then we will furlough them for a period of time, but we pay them," Almeida said at the plant on Thursday.

Baxter is capable of making 80,000 to 100,000 pumps a year at the Medina site, but that depends on receiving the components required to make them, Almeida said. Each pump system contains about 70 chips.

"The crisis is so acute that sometimes we don't have visibility two or three months down the road to what actually is happening with inventory," he said.

That creates a tough situation both for the workers and for the hospitals that need the pumps, Almeida said.

Almeida was joined at the Medina plant by Sen. Charles Schumer, who called for a key supplier, Texas Instruments, to provide more chips to the facility. Schumer said he sent a letter to Texas Instruments' CEO, Rich Templeton – an upstate New York native – and plans to follow up with a call in the next day or two to make his case.

"I am telling Mr. Templeton there's a desperate shortage," Schumer said. "And this isn't just like chips that would go into a dishwasher or something like that. These are chips needed to save people's lives."

Schumer said the chip shortage highlights the need for legislation he championed that was recently signed into law by President Biden. The CHIPs and Science bill creates incentives for semiconductor manufacturers to build plants in the United States. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday signed state legislation also aimed at promoting semiconductor investment and job creation.

In the short term, Almeida said more chips are essential to Baxter's Medina operations.

"This is extremely vital for the company, and I'm very confident [Senate Majority Leader] Schumer will get us what we need and we will continue to provide the healthcare system in this country what they need," he said.

Almeida is familiar with the region: he lived in Clarence for a short time, when he was chief operating officer of Greatbatch Technologies. He heaped praise on the workers at Baxter's Medina plant for their response at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, working multiple shifts to produce pumps that hospitals needed immediately.

"This plant had the most heroic workforce in Western New York, and I feel so proud," he said.