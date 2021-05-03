Chinnici's Legacy gets three floors for student housing, not four

That's when Legacy said it had the support of the community, and no one from the neighborhood attended or voiced any opposition.

"To me, the property is very invasive," neighbor Kelli Daniels said. "The buildings are towering. There’s a lot of noise, a lot of debris."

Schwartz said that the proposed building had originally been approved by the board eight years ago – but at three floors, so "I do not think it should be more than three stories, which was originally conceived."

One by one, her colleagues agreed, although Morrell – a self-described fan of greater density to support public transportation – sought to find a middle ground or compromise until it was clear none could be found.

Chinnici said that, under the Green Code, he's entitled to construct a three-story building at the site, so the board capped it accordingly.

"We were led to believe that there was a great relationship between the development and William Price Parkway residents," Morrell said. "But that's not what we're hearing."

But Chinnici objected to the characterizations by board members.