Chinnici's Legacy Development faces criticism, questions over Axis 360 expansion

Frank Chinnici's newest addition to his Axis 360 student housing complex will have to wait at least a couple more weeks for city clearance, after the developer took criticism Monday from a couple of development critics and faced questioning from Planning Board members about the height of the building and its colors.
Chinnici's Legacy Development wants to put up a fifth building at the sprawling complex at 89 LaSalle Avenue, just off Main Street and behind McCarthy Park and the single-family homes on William Price Parkway.
The current four buildings on the south side of LaSalle include 249 units and 533 bedrooms, with about 90% of tenants coming from the University at Buffalo, in keeping with the project's original target audience. There are also some families from the community. The complex includes resort-style amenities and higher-end finishes, as well as private bathrooms for each bedroom.
But the original plan that was approved in 2013 and amended in 2016 actually included six buildings in all on the 11-acre site and Legacy is now ready to put up the fifth. The proposed four-story building would include another 49 apartments – 37 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom units – with 61 more bedrooms.
The 39,987-square-foot building would be constructed on an existing parking area, and would feature a mixture of Hardieboard siding and aluminum panels, with a gabled roof – continuing the design theme, although the materials aren't identical to the other four buildings.
James Rozanski and Larry Gottesman – who also addressed several other projects during the meeting – questioned the height of the building, which they said exceeded the Green Code specifications – even though the complex already has three- and four-story buildings.
But they also criticized the relationship between Axis 360 and the neighborhood.
"While this project has been beneficial to the developer, it has not been beneficial to the community," Rozanski said. "This project is a gated community. It turned its back on McCarthy Park."
Gottesman cited the condition of the sidewalk on LaSalle, what he said was the failure by Legacy to fix it and its use of an adjacent gravel lot for parking without city permission.
"This project has shown great disrespect for the neighborhood and the city and its residents," he said. "That frontage on LaSalle is a disaster."
And he called the complex's design an "architecturally horrific nightmare."
"It looks like a UFO landed on top of University Heights," Gottesman said.
Chinnici rejected the criticisms.
"To say we have turned our back on this neighborhood is a gross misrepresentation of what we have done," he said, noting that the site was longtime former rock quarry and then a landfill with industrial buildings that the developer turned into residences.
Planning Board members also voiced concern about the height of the building, which is directly behind the backyards of at least six houses on William Price Parkway.
Board Vice Chair Cynthia Schwartz expressed discomfort with the size, suggesting that a three-story building would be less intrusive.
Chinnici responded that the property slopes by 18 feet from east to west, so that the four-story building would not be as high in comparison to other buildings as it would otherwise be. He said it would actually look lower compared to the Axis 360 buildings to the north and east.
Moreover, he noted and board members acknowledged, no one from William Price had voiced any concerns or objections.
"If they had any objections, they would have made those objections known and they haven’t done that," Chinnici said.
Board members still insisted on seeing renderings and a color palette, which Chinnici admitted he should have provided, so the project was tabled.