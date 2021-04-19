Chinnici's Legacy Development faces criticism, questions over Axis 360 expansion

+5 Legacy Development seeks fifth building for Axis 360 student-housing complex When Frank Chinnici proposed his University Place @ LaSalle student housing project more tha…

James Rozanski and Larry Gottesman – who also addressed several other projects during the meeting – questioned the height of the building, which they said exceeded the Green Code specifications – even though the complex already has three- and four-story buildings.

But they also criticized the relationship between Axis 360 and the neighborhood.

"While this project has been beneficial to the developer, it has not been beneficial to the community," Rozanski said. "This project is a gated community. It turned its back on McCarthy Park."

Gottesman cited the condition of the sidewalk on LaSalle, what he said was the failure by Legacy to fix it and its use of an adjacent gravel lot for parking without city permission.

"This project has shown great disrespect for the neighborhood and the city and its residents," he said. "That frontage on LaSalle is a disaster."

And he called the complex's design an "architecturally horrific nightmare."

"It looks like a UFO landed on top of University Heights," Gottesman said.

Chinnici rejected the criticisms.