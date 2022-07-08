Child & Family Services to relocate one of its residential treatment centers

Two local nonprofit social services agencies are planning renovation projects in the Delaware Avenue corridor, as they seek to enhance their ability to serve clients.

Child & Family Services of Buffalo wants to relocate one of its residential treatment centers to a rear carriage house on its Delaware Avenue campus, enabling each of the children residing there to have their own bedroom instead of sharing rooms.

The agency, based at 330 Delaware Ave., operates a residential campus for children at 824-846 Delaware, with four children's homes.

Two of them – Hollands Hall at 824 and Miller Hall at 830 – are facilities regulated by the state Office of Mental Health for children with more severe psychiatric difficulties who need 24-hour supervision.

The other two – Fitz and Gane, at 832½ and 832 Delaware – are treatment centers authorized by the state Office of Children and Family Services for children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Social Services, and also need 24-hour supervision.

The agency is proposing to move Gane to a rear carriage house at 846 Delaware, on the property behind the historic Richmond-Lockwood House at 844 Delaware. Under plans by Ashwood Architectural of North Tonawanda, that rear structure would be renovated to provide eight single bedrooms and one respite bedroom. The current Gane facility has four bedrooms, with two children in each.

Originally built in 1888, the 2.5-story Tudor manor house in front was owned by Jewett M. Richmond, president of Marine Bank, and also a city councilman. The property, including the carriage house, was later owned by Thomas B. Lockwood from 1918-1950, and was then sold to the Catholic Diocese, first for use as the Mother of Mary Retreat House, then as an annex for Bishop McMahon High School and finally as a boys seminary.

It was acquired by Child and Family Services in 2002.

Headquarters renovation

Jewish Family Service is renovating its headquarters space at 70 Barker St., where it occupies part of a building that is sandwiched between Temple Beth Zion and the Jewish Community Center's Holland Building.

Plans by architect James Allen Rumsey call for renovating the interior finishes on the second floor and the northern end of the first floor of the long and slender two-story tan-brick building, which is owned by the synagogue. An elevator will also be retrofitted into the building, while two bathrooms will be updated in the $500,000 project by BRD Construction.

When completed, the space will include 22 offices and a reception area on the second floor, and a conference room and three offices downstairs.