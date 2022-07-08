 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Child & Family Services to relocate one of its residential treatment centers

  • 0
844-846 Delaware-Child & Family Services

Child & Family Services owns both the Richmond-Lockwood House in front and the carriage house in the rear, which it plans to renovate to house one of its residential treatment centers.

 Google
Support this work for $1 a month

Two local nonprofit social services agencies are planning renovation projects in the Delaware Avenue corridor, as they seek to enhance their ability to serve clients.

Child & Family Services of Buffalo wants to relocate one of its residential treatment centers to a rear carriage house on its Delaware Avenue campus, enabling each of the children residing there to have their own bedroom instead of sharing rooms.

The agency, based at 330 Delaware Ave., operates a residential campus for children at 824-846 Delaware, with four children's homes.

Two of them – Hollands Hall at 824 and Miller Hall at 830 – are facilities regulated by the state Office of Mental Health for children with more severe psychiatric difficulties who need 24-hour supervision.

The other two – Fitz and Gane, at 832½ and 832 Delaware – are treatment centers authorized by the state Office of Children and Family Services for children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Social Services, and also need 24-hour supervision.

People are also reading…

Child & Family Service campus aerial

Child & Family Services operates a residential treatment campus on Delaware Avenue.

The agency is proposing to move Gane to a rear carriage house at 846 Delaware, on the property behind the historic Richmond-Lockwood House at 844 Delaware. Under plans by Ashwood Architectural of North Tonawanda, that rear structure would be renovated to provide eight single bedrooms and one respite bedroom. The current Gane facility has four bedrooms, with two children in each.

Originally built in 1888, the 2.5-story Tudor manor house in front was owned by Jewett M. Richmond, president of Marine Bank, and also a city councilman. The property, including the carriage house, was later owned by Thomas B. Lockwood from 1918-1950, and was then sold to the Catholic Diocese, first for use as the Mother of Mary Retreat House, then as an annex for Bishop McMahon High School and finally as a boys seminary.

It was acquired by Child and Family Services in 2002.

Headquarters renovation

Jewish Family Service is renovating its headquarters space at 70 Barker St., where it occupies part of a building that is sandwiched between Temple Beth Zion and the Jewish Community Center's Holland Building.

70 Barker-JFS-TBZ

Jewish Family Service occupies most of the long and squat two-story office building at 70 Barker St., directly adjacent to and owned by Temple Beth Zion, to the right.

Plans by architect James Allen Rumsey call for renovating the interior finishes on the second floor and the northern end of the first floor of the long and slender two-story tan-brick building, which is owned by the synagogue. An elevator will also be retrofitted into the building, while two bathrooms will be updated in the $500,000 project by BRD Construction.

When completed, the space will include 22 offices and a reception area on the second floor, and a conference room and three offices downstairs.

0 Comments

Tags

Buffalo Next

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gerald J. Kozak, 74, led Family & Children's Service of Niagara for 21 years

Gerald J. Kozak, 74, led Family & Children's Service of Niagara for 21 years

July 15, 1945 – June 10, 2020 Family was everything to Gerald J. Kozak, both personally and professionally. “My Dad was the most caring and selfless person I’ve ever known,” said his son, David Kozak. “His deep devotion to and love of his family, as well as his constant desire to help others, were easily apparent in everything he

Paul Shatkin, attorney in fight to save three Delaware Ave mansions

Paul Shatkin, attorney in fight to save three Delaware Ave mansions

July 20, 1933 – Aug. 15, 2017 Paul Shatkin, the attorney who helped save three Delaware Avenue mansions from demolition in the early 1970s, died Aug. 15 in Hospice Buffalo after a long illness. He was 84. Mr. Shatkin represented Friends of Delaware Avenue, a group of 15 families led by Dr. Charles P. Battista that opposed plans by

Local volunteers help Afghan evacuees make Buffalo home

Local volunteers help Afghan evacuees make Buffalo home

"It's also traumatic to have to start your life all over again, and that's basically what happens to all of our refugees. We're doing our best to make the situation less traumatic for them, but it's a huge challenge," said Kathy Spillman, director of community outreach for Journey's End.

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon Prime members now get free Grubhub+ delivery

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News