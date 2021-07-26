Chick-fil-A restaurant clears hurdle on Delaware, but gets fried in the process

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

They warned of danger to young children playing or riding their bicycles, as well as to pedestrians, and argued that there's no other example in the city of a fast-food eatery in the middle of a residential street.

"Our street is a cut-through street to avoid two lights between Elmwood and Delaware, and we get a lot of traffic," said Robert Melnick of Ramsdell Avenue, one street over. "We have a lot of small children. People race through here. It’s going to get much worse."

They also complained of routinely having to pick up garbage on their own properties – such as food wrappers or bags – resulting from the commercial stores and restaurants in the plaza. "It’s incredible how much trash there is," Melnick said.

And they cautioned of the increased noise and smell emanating from either the restaurant or its lineup of cars. "You know how much traffic there will be at this location," said Christine Souter of St. Lawrence Avenue, echoing the comments of others. "I don't think it's fair to inconvenience all the people who live there."