Chick-fil-A opens this month in Hamburg

  Updated
Trainer Vanessa Brown, of Amarillo, Texas, makes a chicken sandwich during the opening of the Cheektowaga store in 2018.

 Buffalo News file photo
Chick-fil-A will cut the ribbon on its Hamburg location Nov. 17.

The latest restaurant is franchised by Drake Rabon, a University of Georgia graduate. It's located at 3464 McKinley Parkway.

It is the chicken franchise's third restaurant in Western New York and its first in the Southtowns. It joins one on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga and one on Transit Road in Depew.

Another Chick-fil-A is proposed for North Buffalo in Delaware Consumer Square, better known as the Target Plaza.

Chick-fil-A's opening ceremonies have gone private since Covid. Since the pandemic, the company has also stopped handing out free chicken certificates to the first 100 customers in line. Instead it chooses 100 community members to honor and awards them free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. That may end the early morning lineups of customers that mob a new store on its opening day.

