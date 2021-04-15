Chick-fil-A looks to open a new location in North Buffalo

Chick-fil-A has proposed a new restaurant for North Buffalo in Delaware Consumer Square Shopping Center, according to documents it submitted to the City Zoning Board.

It's the second Chick-fil-A that has been proposed for the Buffalo Niagara market this year, and would join two others that already are open in Cheektowaga.

The chain, known for its long lines at its drive-thrus and for being closed on Sundays, has legions of fans who had lobbied the company to open stores in the Buffalo Niagara region in the years leading up to the opening of its first Cheektowaga store three years ago.

The North Buffalo project site is part of a larger subdivision project already under review that would demolish three existing stores: Rainbow Apparel, Game Stop and Moe's Southwest Grill.

A newly built 5,000-square-foot Chick-fil-A would include a patio for outdoor dining, as well as a drive-thru. The fast-food chain would add new energy-efficient lighting, landscaping, utilities, curbs, sidewalks and 61 new parking spaces.

Located at 50 Hinman Ave., it would front Hinman Avenue and have access via that street and Delaware Avenue.