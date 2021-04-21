Chick-fil-A, fast-food chains criticized for proposing suburban designs in Buffalo

• And Burger King franchisee Carrols Corp. would tear down an existing restaurant at 2335 South Park Ave. and rebuild it.

Both DLC and Kelton sought permission for larger setbacks from the street than allowed, so their drive-thru lanes could loop around and run in front of the building. The Burger King project had been moved up toward the sidewalk to comply with code requirements, but still needed other variances for its design, which also includes a double drive-thru.

ZBA members – led by Vice Chair Bernice Radle – questioned what efforts the developers had made to comply with the code, repeatedly citing another Tim Hortons on Niagara Street that had managed to pull off a drive-thru while still bringing the restaurant building up to the street in accordance with requirements.

The developers said they had tried to look at design alternatives, but didn't have enough space or couldn't make it work without creating a second exit onto the street that pedestrians and bicyclists would have to cross.

They also stressed that the three restaurants must follow corporate design standards, and rely heavily on drive-thrus.

But critics dismissed those concerns.

"Corporate standards for Chick-fil-A or anyone else do not override our zoning laws," Sack said. "If they want to build in a way that's inconsistent with our zoning codes, they should just build somewhere else."

