Chick-fil-A developer revises plan for North Buffalo site to comply with Green Code

+2 Buffalo takes stand on suburban-style drive-thrus Late last month, city zoning officials either denied or tabled critical variance requests for three fast-food drive-thru projects.

In its place, DLC would put up the new building, with some outdoor patio dining. The city Preservation Board already approved DLC's application to take down the current structure in late April, and the Planning Board previously approved a subdivision application that increased the size of the target parcel from 1.24 acres to 1.83 acres, out of the 22.57-acre-total property.

But the Zoning Board of Appeals balked at the variance request, criticizing the design as a suburban-style drive-through that didn't meet the city's goals for walkable streets and neighborhoods, and that didn't belong in an urban environment.

So DLC and its team went back to the drawing board.

"Over the past several months, the Applicant and its team have evaluated and refined multiple site plans and elevations, to make (the) Project consistent with the zoning parameters ... and the Zoning Board’s request to provide an “urban style” restaurant development," Gorman wrote.