Chick-fil-A developer revises plan for North Buffalo site to comply with Green Code

Chick-fil-A may be coming to Delaware Avenue in North Buffalo after all – but this time without any variances from city rules.
Three months after being criticized for its design proposal, the developer that owns Delaware Consumer Square has resubmitted plans for the fast-food restaurant on the northern edge of the retail plaza, along Hinman Avenue.
The first Chick-fil-A restaurant planned for the city of Buffalo faced heavy push-back Wednesday, as a key city panel objected to a suburban-style fast-food layout that violated the Green Code.
Just as before, the plan by DLC Management calls for a 5,400-square-foot single-tenant building to house the quick-serve eatery, with a drive-through alongside. Unlike the last time, though, the new plan complies fully with the Green Code, removing the objections that held it up before, according to the application for site plan approval, which cites confirmation from city officials.
"The proposed plans are illustrative of the extensive lengths to which the Applicant has gone to ensure that the Project is consistent with both the City of Buffalo Unified Development Ordinance (“UDO”) and with the character of the neighborhood and surrounding area," wrote attorney Francis L. Gorman III, who represents Tarrytown, N.Y.-based DLC.
DLC, through its G&I IX Empire Delaware Consumer Square LLC, proposes to demolish an existing 9,600-square-foot, one-story building that now holds three tenants – a 4,800-square-foot Rainbow Apparel, an 1,800-square-foot Game Stop and a 3,000-square-foot Moe's Southwest Grill. Rainbow Apparel's lease has expired. Moe's is moving into the shopping center. And Gamestop is relocating north of Hinman on Delaware, according to the filing.
Late last month, city zoning officials either denied or tabled critical variance requests for three fast-food drive-thru projects.
In its place, DLC would put up the new building, with some outdoor patio dining. The city Preservation Board already approved DLC's application to take down the current structure in late April, and the Planning Board previously approved a subdivision application that increased the size of the target parcel from 1.24 acres to 1.83 acres, out of the 22.57-acre-total property.
But the Zoning Board of Appeals balked at the variance request, criticizing the design as a suburban-style drive-through that didn't meet the city's goals for walkable streets and neighborhoods, and that didn't belong in an urban environment.
So DLC and its team went back to the drawing board.
"Over the past several months, the Applicant and its team have evaluated and refined multiple site plans and elevations, to make (the) Project consistent with the zoning parameters ... and the Zoning Board’s request to provide an “urban style” restaurant development," Gorman wrote.
Under the new design, the 110-seat restaurant would be positioned lengthwise up to the sidewalk along Hinman, with the parking directly behind it to the south. The two drive-through lanes would be accessed in the rear of the parking lot and would curve around and alongside the back of the building before exiting again into the parking area toward the plaza. The drive-through could handle 38 cars in total.
It's the second Chick-fil-A that has been proposed for the Buffalo Niagara market this year, and would join two others that already are open in Cheektowaga.
The new plan by Bohler Engineering calls for DLC and its onsite property manager to use the plaza's "access drives and parking lanes, along with traffic management measures, to adequately control and manage the opening rush of customers," Gorman said.
A new traffic study by SRF Associates found that there's enough room onsite to handle the vehicle lineups.
He added that the traffic management plan, the building's layout, the double-stacking drive-through lanes and the overall site plan "are designed to alleviate the traffic issues faced at other locations," particularly in Cheektowaga. The plan also proposes two-way circulation for maximum efficiency, 73 parking spaces, truck delivery, and two drive-through canopies to protect patrons and employees from snowy or wet weather.
The design also now features evergreen vegetation along the driveway as a visual buffer between the restaurant and the residential neighborhood across Hinman, as well as seating and bicycle parking to enhance "the 'park-like' feel of this section of Hinman." New onsite lighting and sidewalks are also included.
The Planning Board will review the proposal on Monday at 4 p.m. If approved, construction would take about 12 months.