Chicago amusement park owner is close to a deal on Fantasy Island, town says

Fantasy Island could make a comeback after all.

The owner of amusement parks in Indiana and New Jersey is close to finalizing a deal to lease the Grand Island property from owner STORE Capital, according to Grand Island Town Supervisor John Whitney.

Whitney said he spoke Tuesday morning with theme park owner Gene Staples, who told him he is in the process of leasing the park. He also spoke with a representative from real estate investment trust STORE Capital who confirmed the news, he said.

Staples and STORE are still negotiating the long-term lease, Whitney said.

"It’s not done as far as I know, but it’s getting close," Whitney said. "It's very, very promising. We're a lot further than we were before."

Neither Staples nor STORE Capital could be reached for comment.

Staples is managing broker and consulting engineer at Chicago-based construction company Austin Affiliates, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Last spring, Staples purchased another small amusement park, Indiana Beach. The Indiana park and campground had been family owned from 1926 to 2008, before changing hands and being sold to Apex Parks Group in 2015. Apex abruptly closed the 95-year-old park in 2020.